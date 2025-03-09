This is the Horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Monday, March 10, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

This new week that begins will be under the domain of Saturn and things will not be easy. It is convenient that you avoid too bold actions or initiatives, because what at other times has gone well, maybe now does not happen. These days be careful with adversaries or enemies at work.

Taurus

This will be a very good week for you, in which you will realize something you were fighting for a long time, related to work and material issues, but also has a very personal meaning for you. Open success or doors thanks to the intervention of friends or loved ones.

Gemini

This new week is presented with excellent possibilities in relation to worldly work and issues. Although at the same time things will not be easy because Saturn will be the dominant planet. Any lucky blow will be accompanied with a large dose of struggle and sacrifice. But in the end the positive will triumph.

Cancer

Today you start a week that will be full of effort and sacrifice, although in the end all this is going to be worth it and will fully give you the fruits you are fighting for, both in the professional and mundane sphere and also in intimate life. But you must also be very careful with deception and betrayals.

Leo

A very fighting week for you starts, in which you will find enough more problems than usual, although with your great firmness and will of iron you will end up imposing all of them. If you expected that good things come to you these days, these will be delayed, in the vast majority of cases, or will be complicated.

Virgo

The most important thing, in the face of this new week that starts today, will be, above all, the decisions you make, since you will find several alternatives, or several paths, but only one will be the one that really suits you. But the good news is that you can find the solution and end up being a happy week.

Pound

Saturn’s dominant influence will make this week that things begin to be very complicated in everything related to work and other worldly issues. Everything you expect, and even more so that is more positive, or brings you more joy, will be delayed. But in the end you will go well with everything.

Scorpio

Despite Saturn’s dominant influence, this will be a good week for you, both in labor and financial matters, and in other more personal issues. However, you must be attentive to envy, slander and all kinds of talk. You will be lucky and you will do well, but you will notice bad atmosphere around you.

Sagittarius

Although luck is always with you, however, this week you should not trust the great hits and the blows of fortune. Indeed, you will have them at least one of them, but behind that triumph you can find something bad. Be careful with everything that is achieved with great ease.

Capricorn

You start a week that will be dominated by Saturn, and these days you must be quite careful with all materials of material type, finance, business, investments, or some money you were waiting for, because there is danger that these things do not go well, they are complicated or delayed. Have your feet very on the ground.

Aquarium

Everything you expect this week that starts will end up going well, especially at work and finance, but it will cost you a huge amount of work and energy. In addition, you will also have to dedicate another large amount of energy to other problems, or concerns, related to the family or your partner.

Pisces

All this week that starts today will be dominated by Saturn, which is also in your sign. And this will affect you, above all, your emotional life and mood, favoring, in many moments, sadness or melancholy, although there is not always real cause for it. It will also be a difficult week in the mundane.