This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Monday, January 6, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

The Moon, in transit through your sign, will bring you an especially emotional and happy Three Kings Day. But also, from now on, and in the coming weeks, Mars will be placed in a more dissonant position and you will have a greater risk of disagreements, tensions or arguments in the family and home environment.

Taurus

If today you want to have a happy Three Kings’ Day, do not wait or plan, let destiny surprise you, because things are not going to turn out as you expect, but that does not mean that they are going to go wrong. Furthermore, from now on, and in the coming weeks, you will receive a more favorable and dynamic influence from some planets.

Gemini

Starting today, and over several weeks, the influence of Mars will especially affect your economy and material affairs, which is why you should be a little more careful with expenses and also with overly risky initiatives in the financial field. . In any case, luck will also be with you.

Cancer

Starting today, the bellicose and bold planet Mars will return, once again, to transit through your sign, and will once again stimulate your fighting spirit and the tendency to face dangers, difficulties and all those things that They scare you or force you to take risks. However, everything will be fine and it will be a very positive transit.

Leo

Today a very happy Three Kings Day awaits you, in which you will be the center of attention and you will feel like a true king. Now luck is on your side, and events are going to lead you to it, even if you don’t look for it. But, from now on, you will have to be a little more attentive to the schemes of your enemies.

Virgo

This Three Kings Day is going to be for you a day of dedication, of giving and pouring yourself into your loved ones. That’s how it is and that’s how you expect it, but what you don’t expect is that you will also receive wonderful joys and gestures of love, which will make you realize that you are more loved and valued than you thought. Lucky surprises.

Pound

Today you will have a Three Kings Day full of happy surprises, but you yourself will also contribute to ensuring that your loved ones enjoy a great moment of happiness, since only then will you feel really good. Furthermore, starting today, and in the coming weeks, Mars will make you have a greater role.

Scorpio

Starting today, and throughout the next few weeks, Mars will begin to transit in a more favorable or harmonious position for you, and you will have luckier moments, both in material affairs and work, as well as in your intimate life. You will have a favorable period to take all types of initiatives or decisions.

Sagittarius

Today a Three Kings Day awaits you, full of activity and somewhat conflictive, in its first half, but then much happier throughout the second, in which great surprises await you that will provide great happiness. It wouldn’t even be strange for them to prepare an unexpected party for you or for you to meet a very loved one.

Capricorn

Starting today, and for a few weeks, you will need to be a little more cautious, because Mars will be placed in a more adverse position and could lead you to disagreements, or even conflicts, with people around you, from your partner to your partners, neighbors or co-workers. Careful.

Aquarium

Today a happy Three Kings’ Day awaits you, also full of something that you love, numerous surprises and unexpected events. You will really like the gifts you receive, and the same will happen with some unforeseen encounters. You, too, are going to give your best and fight to make those around you happy.

Pisces

Today we have good news for you, and that is that from now on Mars is going to transit in a much more favorable position and it will be of great help to you in achieving your goals, although all of this will be through struggle and effort, but not through help. of luck, from which now you should not expect much. Sacrifices that will bear fruit.