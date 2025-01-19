This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Monday, January 20, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

As we indicated, this week you are going to begin a more favorable and hopeful period, in which you will fight to make some of your dreams come true. It is going to be a very important week, either because of the experiences or events that it will bring you, which will be positive, although perhaps they will have some dramatic overtones.

Taurus

Starting this week, which begins today, you will focus your energies even more on work, either by your own desire, or by the action of destiny. And at the same time, this is going to be a week of events, or experiences, very important in that area, favorable, although with crises or great difficulties that you will overcome.

Gemini

If you were lucky before, now you will even have a little more, thanks to the influence of the Sun. That is why today you will start a clearly favorable week, in which you will be able to make some of your dreams come true. Happiness or success in travel, in which you will have experiences or experiences of great intensity, although ultimately positive.

Cancer

This week that begins will bring you important changes or crises, painful or difficult at first, but which will later bring you a profound renewal, or a new, much more positive beginning, especially in the personal and family sphere. It is ideal for leaving behind things, or people, from your past that do not suit you.

Leo

Today begins a week that will be crucial for your unions or associations, whether romantic, work or any other cause. You are going to break up with what was no longer working for you, from a marriage to a partnership. But, at the same time, it will also be the starting point for other, much better unions.

Virgo

The week that you begin today is going to have crucial importance in everything related to work and material matters. Whether by your will, or due to the action of destiny, there will be days of experiences or decisive events in those areas. It is a time of great crises, but they will have a positive final result.

Pound

Starting this week, this will be one of the signs most favored by the stars thanks to the influence of the Sun and Jupiter. It is time to make some of your dreams come true, or begin to cultivate a personal vocation. But all this will come preceded by some crisis or the somewhat dramatic end of the previous stage.

Scorpio

The week that begins today is going to be very important for your intimate and family life, either because of the events or experiences that it will bring you, or the crises that you will experience. But in the end everything will end up being for the best, even if now, at times, you experience it as something dramatic or things happen to you that you don’t like.

Sagittarius

Today you begin an important week for your relationships, communications and contacts. And the week will be even more notable if you have some public-facing, media-related, or intellectual work. Great experiences and events related to these topics. Positive crisis with siblings.

Capricorn

In this week that begins, the favorable influence of the Sun will give you the opportunity to earn money, even a lot of money, although to do so you will have to take some significant risk. Whether through business, investments, speculation or some job in which you risk everything heads or tails. But in the end everything will work out for you.

Aquarium

The Sun has just entered your sign and today you begin a week of great importance for you, both for the experiences it will bring you, and for its events, whether work, family or intimate. A great crisis awaits you, or a great disappointment, but, at the same time, this will be your luck and you will free yourself from great danger.

Pisces

Today begins a week that is going to be crucial for you. At first it will bring you very difficult and threatening experiences, but you will overcome them successfully, partly due to your great will and effort, but also thanks to the help of luck, which you will have to a greater extent than you expected. you believe In the end you will triumph over adversity.