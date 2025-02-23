This is the Horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Monday, February 24, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

You start a new week full of activity, both physical and intellectual, and that will be fruitful in the vast majority of cases. Maybe luck does not help you too much these days, but it does not matter, because you can resolve the issues that arise thanks to your effort, always constant, bold and intelligent.

Taurus

The transit of Venus through the twelve house will make you have something complicated or difficult, both at work and in intimate life. And although, thanks to effort and perseverance, you manage to get it forward and get out, that will not prevent you from having to withdraw many obstacles. Above all, take care of the hidden enemies.

Gemini

The passage of the sun through the tenth house will make you have an important week, often successful, in everything that refers to work and other worldly issues. But perhaps even more prominent, or fortunate, in everything related to love and feelings. It will be an ideal moment to start a romance.

Cancer

This will be one of the luckiest signs in this week that begins today, although success is not so much to the help of luck, that you will also have it. The really important thing will be that these days you will collect the fruit of many of the efforts and sacrifices you have been doing for a long time.

Leo

Due to a difficult position of Mars, a week of intense fight awaits you, especially at work and world or financial issues. Although your good star never abandons you, however, be careful with the attacks you could receive from behind, as well as betrayals or scams. But everything is going well.

Virgo

Today it starts for you a week, no doubt good, but also of an exhausting stress. These are days when you will play a lot, but you will know how to do things with great intelligence united to an iron will. You should not expect much of luck, but in reality, you do not need it. You will hit if you choose to go the most difficult path.

Pound

This week that begins will be a lot of hustle for you, rich in surprises, especially unexpected changes or trips. You will be lucky in work and money matters, although all this will be intermingled with a lot of struggle and stress. In spite of everything, the balance of the week will be positive and it will be worth it.

Scorpio

This is going to be one of the luckiest signs, in the face of this week that begins today, which will undoubtedly be favorable for work and social life, but above all it will bring you especially happy experiences and events in love and Intimate matters. An excellent moment to take work and personal initiatives.

Sagittarius

Today a week of great and important changes opens for you, both in your worldly affairs and also in your intimate life. Important issues that will end these days, or, on the contrary, that they will have their beginning. If you want to finish a job, or an intimate relationship, this will be the most appropriate time for it.

Capricorn

This will be one of the most fortunate signs of the week, in regard to work, financial affairs or social life, due to Jupiter’s favorable position, so you must put all your energy in this kind of issues, even if It is necessary, act more bold than you usually. It is time to risk.

Aquarium

Today you start a week in which you must be careful with love and feelings, since it is where the problems, crises or ruptures could come. However, at the same time, this will also be your luck, because this will only happen when fate wants to get someone who does not suit you from your life.

Pisces

You are the great idealist of Zodiac, and precisely, in this new week that starts today, you will fight more ardor than ever for what you think or that you consider fair, and in many cases you will not care that this can bring you some issues. Anyway, later you will be very happy to have done it.