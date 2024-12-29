This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Monday, December 30, 2024. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Today begins a slightly tense or difficult week for you, from the point of view of the influence of the stars, even though it is Christmas. Your dreams these days could collide with many difficulties or unexpected changes, although this does not mean that it is going to be a bad week. Traveling could give you problems.

Taurus

The new week that begins today will come with some unexpected difficulties that will complicate your plans and dreams, although this does not mean that you cannot carry them out. A week of many surprises, changes and news awaits you. The ideal word for these days would be “adaptation.” Unexpected trips.

Gemini

Although it is Christmas, this week, from the point of view of the stars, can be a little difficult for you and, above all, you must be careful with your expenses, because without you realizing it they can skyrocket. It will also be a week of many changes, although the influence of Jupiter will make it good for you.

Cancer

We are in Christmas, but that will not prevent the week from being, astrologically, somewhat difficult. This will affect you, above all, in the emotional sphere, making you fall into negative emotions and feelings, even if there are no reasons for it, or those that exist are very weak. Possibility of disturbances with your partner or family.

Leo

Although this will not be an easy week, from the point of view of the planets, however, fortune never turns its back on you and you will be able to outwit destiny a little and make most things go the way you want. In any case, the difficulties will affect people around you or one of your loved ones. Everything will be fine.

Virgo

These Christmas days are not going to be too harmonious, from the point of view of the planets, although this does not indicate that they are going to be bad for your social, work or material relationships. However, they can bring you some difficulties in the area of ​​feelings, whether with your partner or most loved family members.

Pound

A very favorable or happy week begins for you, thanks to the magnificent influences you receive from many planets, and in which many of your dreams will come true, or you will take some important steps in that direction. Some very pleasant surprises await you these Christmas days, especially in your intimate life.

Scorpio

These Christmas days are going to coincide with somewhat difficult planetary influences, and in your case that will bring you, above all, the risk of disappointments and breakups with some of your dearest friends. You will discover that there is a bad apple among your loved ones, although you will also gain a new, much better friendship.

Sagittarius

Although we are starting a somewhat difficult week, from the point of view of the stars, this will, however, be one of the luckiest signs thanks to the influences that will affect you, specifically. In fact, very happy surprises await you from the point of view of your sentimental or family life, and one of your dreams will come true.

Capricorn

We are starting a somewhat difficult week, from the point of view of the stars, which is going to make Christmas a little more complicated for you, although this does not mean that you are going to have a bad time. Unexpected small problems or sudden changes will arise that will force you to go in another direction. Above all, be very careful with money and expenses.

Aquarium

You start a new week a little difficult, according to the influence of the stars. This does not mean that it will be bad for you, but it will affect your more emotional side a little, prompting you to fall into negative emotions or feelings, or simply feel bad, without there being a real reason for it. Difficulties in intimate life.

Pisces

A somewhat difficult week begins, on a planetary level, but positive for you in the family sphere, which will provide you with a series of unexpected satisfactions from the hand of your most loved ones, especially those with whom you live, and who are to get you out of a difficult moment or they will help you get out of it.