This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Monday, December 23, 2024. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

The Christmas week is going to begin with excellent prospects for you. Thanks to the magnificent planetary influences that will predominate these days, you will have many moments of peace and happiness as long as you do your part. Events tend to unfold the way you want them to. Lucky trips.

Taurus

A particularly pleasant week begins, and at some moments, even happy for you, but in which you will have to choose between several alternatives, but all favorable. But the most important thing is that it will be an ideal time to start, or perhaps consolidate, a new and very promising romantic relationship.

Gemini

This new Christmas week is going to have great contrasts for you, but above all, magnificent opportunities await you to realize an important dream on a personal level, face new experiences or very outstanding moments in your love life. But everything will be tempered by your emotional instability.

Cancer

The Christmas week begins, which will bring you magnificent opportunities to live moments of peace and happiness with your closest friends. But the reality could be different, since this excellent landscape will be counteracted by your tendency to downturns and emotional instability, which will also increase a little these days.

Leo

In this Christmas week that begins today, you will be especially aware of your loved ones. In reality, you need them deeply to feel happy, but at the same time you also worry, almost like a father, so that they are equally happy. Don’t let yourself be dominated by nerves or impatience.

Virgo

Today begins a Christmas week in which you are going to feel a little out of place. At some moments you may feel very happy, but in reality your true world is work and responsibilities, which will now transfer to the most domestic areas. It’s going to be a week with many moments of instability.

Pound

This is going to be one of the happiest signs of the Christmas week that begins today, but much of it will have to do with the magnificent astral influences that, at this moment, you are receiving. These days, destiny will bring you the realization of one of your most intimate or precious dreams, related to love.

Scorpio

If you want this Christmas week, which begins today, to go well and bring you happiness, you have to maintain your strong character and avoid arguments or conflicts with your loved ones, which could arise and bring you dire consequences, since you will be more temperamental, choleric or demanding than usual. Be careful.

Sagittarius

Christmas week begins and, in reality, nothing bad will happen for you, but you must keep in mind that your great dreams and illusions are going to collide with a reality that, although it will not be bad, quite the opposite, perhaps It seems little like what these days would have made you most excited. Sentimental crises.

Capricorn

This Christmas week you will have a golden opportunity to relax and rest, which would be something you deeply need, although you don’t let it show from the outside. You increasingly need to be able to leave behind many of the stresses at work, which were taking over you with greater and greater force.

Aquarium

This Christmas week you will have an ideal moment to be able to take off your mask and be yourself with the people you love most. Luck will be with you and you will have good news or the help of destiny, when it comes to your most intimate relationships. Now you must think about yourself and look for that happiness that you deserve.

Pisces

Although you have been experiencing some quite difficult moments for some time now, however, destiny is going to make it possible for this Christmas week to make one of your most intimate dreams come true in the sentimental field or something equivalent for you. Great satisfaction also awaits you in the family.