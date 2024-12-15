This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Monday, December 16, 2024. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

You begin a new week that will be full of struggle and action, with some conflictive moments at work, although somewhat luckier for matters of the heart, thanks to the favorable influence of Venus. Good for successfully resolving some tensions or disagreements, both work-related and emotional.

Taurus

This new week that we begin will be particularly favorable for you, thanks to an excellent transit of Venus, which will bring you luck both in social relationships and work and, above all, in matters of the heart, where these days you will be able to live some especially pleasant or happy moments.

Gemini

The new week will start with the best prospects for you, since the excellent influence of Jupiter will be joined, on this occasion, by that of Venus, and between the two beneficial planets they will make it possible for you to bring some of your deepest dreams to reality. intimate, especially those that are related to love life.

Cancer

The week that begins today will be better prepared for you in all areas, but especially in the field of feelings, love and intimate relationships, where a very favorable influence of Venus will bring you more than one joy. You will also be able to solve some problems or blockages at work.

Leo

This will be one of the signs most favored by fortune in this new week that we begin today, especially regarding matters of the heart and pleasures in general, thanks to a very prominent and favorable influence of Venus. Ideal to start a romance or consolidate a relationship. The week is going to go from less to more.

Virgo

A week begins that, on this occasion, for you will be more favorable or relaxed than is usually the case, especially towards its second half, thanks to a very favorable influence from Venus, which will bring you moments of joy and happiness, things that are not usually very frequent in you. Problems or conflicts that are resolved.

Pound

Right now you have many planets in your favor, helping you or encouraging you, and this week that begins the situation is going to be even better. Very favorable moment for you to take initiatives, both work and personal, or in any case for you to carry out a great activity or undertake an important trip.

Scorpio

You begin a new week that will be somewhat more pleasant or positive than the last ones, especially in relation to the sentimental field and the most intimate relationships in general, especially the home and family, all thanks to a very favorable influence of Venus. It’s time to make some of your dreams come true.

Sagittarius

The new week begins with the best prospects for you, both in material and worldly matters and, above all, in the sentimental and family sphere. The planets favor you, and especially Venus. It is an ideal time for you to enjoy your most intimate relationships, both friendship and love.

Capricorn

The week that begins will be somewhat more pleasant or fruitful for you than the previous ones, since the planets will be better disposed, especially Venus. Many problems or concerns, both at work and in other areas, could be solved these days, or start the path towards a future solution later.

Aquarium

This will be one of the luckiest signs of the week ahead, because Venus is in Aquarius and these days you will receive its best influences. Good luck in matters of the heart and intimate relationships in general. You will be able to bring out the most positive side of the people around you, or resolve past conflicts.

Pisces

You are starting a week that is somewhat more pleasant than the previous ones and in which you will be able to get rid of some worries or finally solve a problem related to work or finances. It is a good moment in general, but temporary, enjoy it fully, but don’t get too excited. Be careful with expenses.