This is the Horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Friday, March 14, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Due to the adverse influence of the moon, today you will have a somewhat difficult day, especially in the emotional field, whether at work or intimate life. Risk of disappointments, betrayals or jugs of cold water. However, fate will protect you, and nothing bad can cause you, although you will not be able to avoid pain.

Taurus

Today, the adverse influence of the moon will make you have an emotionally difficult day, especially because you are going to live some painful disappointment with someone you considered a sincere friend; and that disappointment will be related to financial or material issues. Be careful if they asked for money.

Gemini

This day will bring you work or social successes, or also acknowledgments in those areas. However, today in a very special way, it is important that you are very careful with the envy of people around you. Do not belittle those who do not love you well, even if you do not believe it if they can hurt you.

Cancer

This will be one of the most favorable signs of the day, thanks to the influence of the Sun, it is even quite likely that some of your intimate dreams become a reality in an unexpected way. You are going to live a moment of enthusiasm and optimism that is not usual in you, although you must try not to disconnect from reality.

Leo

Today it will be a very special day for you, in which you will make any of your dreams come true, either because of the intervention of destiny, or as a result of your effort and constancy. You can shine, or you will have a great ascendant, among those around you, especially in your work or social life. This day will have something magical.

Virgo

Today the influence of the stars will not be positive for you, and although you should not fear that it brings you serious misfortunes, if it should be prevented, because for today, or in a very short time, you expect to obtain a work or financial success of some importance, however, that will not come, or you will be delayed.

Pound

Today the moon will be afflicted, and in your case there is a risk of provoking an important downturn, for sentimental reasons, or because you feel that you have been the victim of great injustice. However, in reality, there is no real or solid reason for it, and if there is very exaggerated. Great exhaustion.

Scorpio

Today the moon will be afflicted and you must be careful, because it can get the most negative or aggressive side of your personality without you noticing yourself, predisposing yourself to you have disagreements or even some conflict in the workplace or with your intimates. Great activity, although it will not always be well oriented.

Sagittarius

Today, even more than at other times, you will have a tendency to get carried away by your impulses and instincts; However, what would really be convenient for you if you really want things to do well, is to listen more to your head and try to have your impulses controlled. Otherwise, you will create some problems.

Capricorn

Contrary to your habitual prudence and pragmatism, today you will not only be less diplomatic or calculator than it usually characterizes you, but you will fight to impose your opinions or that things come out of the way you want, being able to be cause of tensions or even clashes with those that surround you. You must control yourself.

Aquarium

Today the moon will not be in harmony, and that will be the cause of you showing yourself more distrustful than normal, and you see dangers where there are not really. This same lunar influence can take you to disagreements or clashes with your loved ones, or with co -workers. Without knowing why, you will have the nerves at the end.

Pisces

There is the circumstance that today you will not have a bad day at work, nor in other areas. With more or less effort, in the end things will end up and, nevertheless, without knowing why you will not find yourself emotionally and the negative feelings will tend to dominate you. Fortunately, it is something punctual.