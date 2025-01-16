This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Friday, January 17, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

The work week is going to end with a quite lucky day, or at least you will live it as such, and it will also be so both for work, material and mundane matters, as well as for those of an intimate and family nature, where you could have a series of positive surprises. Furthermore, Neptune will make you more intuitive.

Taurus

The favorable influence of the Sun, the Moon and other planets will bring you a very well-disposed and fruitful day, although internally you will not feel so good, since some fears or, simply, a state of subtle dejection or melancholy will threaten you. However, today you are going to find surprises for the better.

Gemini

When one door closes, a new one opens, and the latter is usually much better. You already saw it these days ago and you will continue to see it today too. You are in a great moment of renewal for the better, and that will involve letting go of many things or people from the past that are already a heavy burden for you.

Cancer

Today, a very favorable influence from Neptune will help you regain your optimism and a more positive view of things, after several weeks affected by many ups and downs or emotional crises. But it will also be a very favorable day for travel, or work meetings with people who have come from far away.

Leo

Despite the great luck that always accompanies you, on this occasion, the week will end for you with more tension than usual and many problems, or adversities at work; They are going to bother you a lot, but they will be of little importance, in the vast majority of cases. Danger of tension at work or family.

Virgo

Although it is not what you expect, today you are going to have a day of many dreams fulfilled, especially at work, but also in your intimate life. It will seem to you that you have had a real stroke of luck, but in reality all of this is always the result of your continuous effort and sacrifice, even if now the fruit comes to you almost suddenly.

Pound

After having suffered some difficult moments throughout the week, today a much better day awaits you, or perhaps it is you who perceives it this way. In addition, you will be able to solve many of the problems or things that worried you, so that you will be more and more relaxed. Also greater intimate happiness.

Scorpio

Thanks to the favorable influence of numerous planets, you now find yourself in a moment marked by achievements and fruit collection, both materially and mundanely as well as on a personal level. However, this will not prevent you from having a somewhat unstable day today and with quite a few difficulties, although they would be temporary.

Sagittarius

At this time, Mars is dominant and powerful, and if we add to that your strong and explosive character, today you will be in danger of suffering disagreements or tensions with your colleagues, friends, family or partner; or even to provoke them. But, in reality, it is a favorable day for you and it is important that you control yourself.

Capricorn

The work week could end with a really favorable and fruitful day in relation to finances and material matters. In addition, you will also have luck when taking initiatives or complicated decisions, in which you will have to decide between two or more alternatives. Your intuition will lead you to the right path.

Aquarium

Due to an adverse influence from Uranus, today a day rich in ups and downs or emotional tensions awaits you, which could even lead you to suffer a setback, or ruin some positive alternative, at work or in business. But you will be the one who causes these things to yourself, and not misfortune. You will have emotional turbulence.

Pisces

Today you are going to live a very hopeful or exciting day, which will invite you to positive emotions and optimism, even if there is not a very solid basis for it. In any case, this day will bring you some lucky experiences or events, and also very desired by you. It’s a happy day, but it’s only a temporary thing.