This is the Horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Friday, February 28, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

Due to Saturn’s domain, today you will have to face a difficult day, in which you will find some unpleasant surprise, either at work or in your intimate life. But a part of you could have it, stubbornly going through roads that do not suit you or will bring you too many dangers and difficulties.

Taurus

Today the astral influences are not going to be too good, which does not mean that you are going to have a bad day, but if it could affect you with more emotional side, causing you down, crisis or concerns, when, in reality, there would be no reason for it, or if there is, it is not so important. However, the day will go well.

Gemini

Although lately you are throwing many problems behind your back, both yours and your loved ones, however, you will live this day positively, because you will feel that the solution of those problems is very close, or the end of an entire stage full of turbulence. Very soon you will have a change for good.

Cancer

Today will be a difficult day, from the point of view of the stars, and you will notice in the sense that it will be very difficult for everything to go according to your wishes. In many moments you will be helpless in the event, or these will not always favor you. However, the second half of the day will be better, or you will feel better.

Leo

Although today the stars will not be in harmony, however, you will have an excellent day, because in one way or another you will collect the benefits of the problems and adversities that those that surround you have. Difficulties will affect, above all, those who compete with you at work or intimate life.

Virgo

Today it will not be a day too good, from the point of view of the stars, but although that will not affect you in your mundane affairs, or it will not do it significantly, it will affect you much more in character, causing you to be very nervous and demanding, both with others and with yourself. The afternoon will be better.

Pound

Today you will find a large number of obstacles in your path, especially at work, social life and world and material issues; Although, fortunately, these are going to be almost always small and will only cause you stirring or passenger difficulties. And also in love you will live something that will hurt.

Scorpio

This will be one of the best sign today, perhaps the best, since you will find pleasant experiences that you did not expect, especially in love, the family and other matters of an intimate nature. Fate will do justice and compensate for other painful and unpleasant experiences of the past.

Sagittarius

Today, in general, you will have a good day, both in labor and mundane affairs, and in the love and familiar field. However, also, today more than ever you will realize how little those around you understand you, or even the envies they have. But this should not stop your advance and your future success.

Capricorn

Today the stars will not be in harmony, or at least not too much; And you will perceive it in the form of obstacles, both material and emotional, although almost all this will be transitory. In addition, you have the advantage that after a very tense and difficult morning, an afternoon awaits you where everything will be much more harmonious.

Aquarium

Often the people around you do not understand you or see you as if you were a weirdo, and that experience will have them today in many moments of the day, especially since the planets will not be very harmonic. However, you are still as you are, because there are precisely your charm and your future triumph.

Pisces

Although today the influence of the stars will not be too harmonious, however, in your case, the Sun will protect you and preserve from adversities, or will make them attenuate or end up having a happy ending. Although you will have to help some of your most beloved beings, who will have to deal with difficulties of all classes.