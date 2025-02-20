This is the Horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Friday, February 21, 2025. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

The work week will end with one day, in which, like the latter, you will be subject to multiple tensions, both at work and worldly issues, as well as in family life and with loved ones. It is important that you hold your strong and aggressive temperament a bit. All this will be something passenger.

Taurus

Successes and joys at work, although achieved with important struggles and sacrifices. In spite of everything, the work week will end with satisfactions for you. You do not like risks too much, but in this case you have had no choice and in the end it will go well. Anyway, it will be a day full of turbulence.

Gemini

You will end the work week with a much more positive and fruitful day, especially as regards the work, business and worldly worldwide business in general. Even fate will lead you to benefit from crises and the serious problems that your adversaries have, even if it is not your intention.

Cancer

The work week will end for you with a pleasant day personally and fruitful, or fortunate, in the work and material issues, within the harmonic and positive line that has been for you this week. Although you will not be able to avoid the fluctuations or ups and downs of mood, however, today, in general, you will feel better.

Leo

Although many tell you that you do not go ahead, or that that path you carry is not good for you, you should actually do what your heart dictates, because in this case it is the others that are wrong. Today you will have some signs that you are moving along the correct path. This will be a very magical day.

Virgo

The work week will end with a very special day, in which you will have to put all your intelligence into action, one of those days in which the most convenient is not to take the initiative or throw yourself into the sand, but rather the opposite , step back and let others do it, because they will surely go wrong.

Pound

Trust the destination, or in luck, as you like more, because all the efforts and sacrifices that you are now doing are going to bear fruit and they will bring recognition, safely. You frequently let a certain pessimism, or melancholy, take over you, but destiny will soon give you great joy.

Scorpio

Like yesterday, this can also be today one of the most fortunate signs in terms of work and material issues. The influence of the sun, Mars and other planets indicate that, although it does not always seem like it, you are living an excellent, ideal time for you to display an intense activity.

Sagittarius

This day is especially attentive, because even if that is not your intention, it can bring you tensions, conflicts and discussions, either in your work or in your intimate life. In addition, it will be difficult for you to avoid it because these things will explode totally unexpected, and it will be the others who will come to provoke you.

Capricorn

On this last day of the work week you must take special care with the betrayals, deceptions and scams, especially in your social and work environment. Another or others will be advanced and get things that you wanted and thought about for them. Today, more than ever, you must be very careful who you give your trust.

Aquarium

The work week will end today with a day of joy for you, and although this will affect you more in the personal field and intimate life, also work and other worldly issues will bring you some satisfactory events that you expected for Already some time. It is a good day for sentimental initiatives.

Pisces

After a week that has been accompanied by many difficult moments and sacrifices for you, today it will end in a much more positive way, with a day that will bring you numerous joys, both in work and mundane matters, and intimate life And familiar, where you will have a especially pleasant surprise.