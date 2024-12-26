This is the horoscope prediction by zodiac sign for Friday, December 27, 2024. Check your sign at 20minutos.es.

Aries

This is going to be a day of favorable surprises, small strokes of luck or pleasant encounters; some events and experiences that will reaffirm you on your path or the way you are approaching the things in your life, right now. But towards the end of the day there is a risk of some tensions with your partner or family.

Taurus

Today the stars will help you enjoy a happy and pleasant day, especially in its second half. Good luck in family or sentimental matters, your loved ones will bring you satisfaction. However, despite everything, it will not be easy for you to avoid a certain feeling of insecurity or melancholy.

Gemini

Throughout today, the Christmas spirit will take a backseat and your mind will be more aware of some worldly, work or financial matters. In reality, no problem threatens you, however, you will be somewhat restless or you will launch some initiative in these areas. Great activity.

Cancer

Today your dreams and deepest emotions could play tricks on you, in reality it is something that will happen to you at many moments during this Christmas period. You are going to find very good things, even lucky surprises that you did not expect, but it will be difficult for you to get what you most wanted.

Leo

Today, more than at other times, throughout these days, you will contemplate the imminent arrival of the next year, and this will make you feel more and more the need to make big changes in your life, or achieve a series of goals at once. which until now has been impossible. There are things that can no longer be postponed.

Virgo

Today a day full of activity and concerns awaits you, seen from the outside; But inside you will have more peace, serenity and harmony than you will appear on the outside. A favorable day to successfully resolve all kinds of issues, whether work-related or domestic and personal. Favorable for intimate and family life.

Pound

One of the most important things for you, and what you need the most, is your harmony with the world and environment that surrounds you, but one of the greatest calamities is when you lose that harmony and must face situations of tension or violence. And today you must be careful, because something like this could happen to you in your intimate life.

Scorpio

This will be one of the luckiest, or best disposed, signs today, although not so much because you are going to be very lucky or something wonderful and unexpected will happen to you, which cannot be ruled out, but, above all, because you will be able to maintain a positive and optimistic attitude that will bring you luck without you realizing it.

Sagittarius

Today Venus is going to bring you a very favorable day for love and your intimate life in general. Good things that you expected will come true, but also other things that you don’t expect, especially towards the second half of the day. Also, without ruling out the above, it is a very favorable day for trips, whether short or long.

Capricorn

Do not worry about the good things that are to come, especially those that are related to money or other material goods. Don’t worry if they are a little late, or even if small unexpected difficulties arise, in the end everything will work out and your efforts will bear the fruit you are looking for. Patience.

Aquarium

Perhaps today you will find yourself having a slightly difficult day, very different from what you expected, both materially and in your intimate life. The problems or adversities that you will encounter will seem very big, and at times you may even feel very unhappy, but everything will be resolved in a very short time.

Pisces

You are in a good moment, even in a somewhat “magical” moment, because it is always you who helps others and sacrifices for them, however, now others are going to do that for you and they are going to solve an important problem for you. that had been weighing you down for a long time. In reality, fate is giving it back to you.