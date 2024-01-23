Lavrov and Israel's permanent representative reproached each other at the UN Security Council meeting on Gaza

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Israel's permanent representative to the UN Gilad Erdan exchanged reproaches at a meeting of the Security Council (SC) of the World Organization dedicated to the situation in the Middle East.

During his speech, Erdan criticized the actions of Iran, which allegedly supplies weapons to Russia for use in a special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. Lavrov responded by noting that such accusations at the UN are already expressed “by rote, in tongue twisters.”

Colleagues, I leave these statements to your conscience. Of course, I understand that she will endure a lot Sergey Lavrov Russian Foreign Minister

Photo: US Central Command/Handout/Reuters

Lavrov urged not to trust the USA

During the meeting, Lavrov also called not to believe US statements that they control the situation in the Middle East. “I would like to once again urge the members of the UN Security Council not to give in to admonitions that Washington supposedly has everything under control,” he said.

Speaking about the prospects for resolving the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, Lavrov said that the confrontation “has given dangerous metastases in the region under the harmful influence of the United States.” This, in turn, creates new risks for international security, the head of Russian diplomacy noted. In this regard, the minister pointed out, it is necessary to stop violence by Israel in the West Bank of Jordan. We are talking about both the actions of the army and the Israeli settlers.

Related materials:

Speaking about the situation in Yemen, Lavrov said that Moscow categorically condemns the aggression of the United States and Britain against the Houthis. He pointed out that the unjustified actions of Washington and London without the approval of the Security Council pose a threat to peace. In addition, he added, by doing so, the United States and Britain are “undermining the world order, which is based not on their rules, but on the supremacy of universal international law and on the central role of the UN.”

Earlier, Lavrov noted that the missile attacks by the United States and Great Britain on the Yemeni Houthis were caused by the West’s desire to once again “muddy the waters.”