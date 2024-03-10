Dilemma

There is an unsafe working atmosphere at the Ministry of Health, Welfare and Sport, according to a recent study by the FNV trade union. Employees are mainly victims of bullying and intimidation. This does not only apply to VWS: the CNV trade union stated earlier this year that more than a quarter of employees experience bullying in the workplace. What can you do if you see your colleague being bullied?

Intervene at the moment itself

Bullying in the workplace is a very big problem, says Laura Willemse, chairman of the Workplace Bullying Foundation. “We often think mainly of the impact on the victim, but the victim's environment and colleagues are also affected by it. If you see that your colleague is being treated poorly, it also makes you feel unsafe.”

In the event of an unsafe situation in the workplace, the most important advice for a colleague is to intervene immediately, preferably at the moment itself, says Willemse. “This can be done, for example, by saying something like: 'I hear you say this and it scares me' immediately after a bullying comment. If you said that to me, I would feel very bad.' In that case, keep it close to yourself and do not talk on behalf of the victim,” says Willemse.

Intervening is not an easy task: many people are afraid to speak out because they are afraid of becoming the next victim themselves. Especially when the manager is the bully – according to Willemse, this is the case in at least half of bullying situations – many people do not dare to intervene.

So don't overstep your own boundaries, says José van Lieshout. As a policy advisor on psychosocial workload at the FNV, she is involved in training for 'bystanders' of bullying. “Ask yourself what you want and dare to do. If you find it too exciting to confront the bully, you can, for example, distract the situation when an inappropriate joke is made by starting on another topic or dropping something.”

Report it to the organization

The least you can do is approach your bullied colleague afterwards to say that you noticed the bullying and ask if you can do something for him or her, says Van Lieshout. “This way you show your support, and people who experience these kinds of situations often indicate that they really like it. And maybe you can refer someone to the confidential counselor.”

If you do not feel comfortable addressing the bully, you can also go to the confidential counselor as a colleague, says Van Lieshout. “As a bystander, you are also affected by this situation, especially when you see that the organization does not intervene.” It is also possible to report it to your manager, if he is not the bully, to human resources or to the occupational health and safety service, although the latter is somewhat further removed from the company.

“Go to someone you trust,” says Van Lieshout. It is important that the person you report to also uses that information. “If you discuss an unpleasant situation and nothing changes – the organization does not take any measures or does not talk to the bully – then confidence in the organization decreases. People get stressed, withdraw and function less.”

If you find it uncomfortable to report on your own, you can also talk to your colleagues, says Willemse. “You can tell them that you felt uncomfortable with a specific situation and ask if they share that discomfort. You can then report together, relatively anonymously, an unpleasant atmosphere or a culture of fear.”

This is also possible with the works council, says Willemse. “A confidential counselor often cannot do much, especially if a report is anonymous. A works council is a lot less known, but has more legal options. This council can address bullying behavior and an unpleasant atmosphere among management and enforce a solution.”

According to Willemse, many works councils could develop by better finding out what they can do in these types of situations. “Employers are often happy to help with this, because they also benefit from resolving an unpleasant atmosphere as quickly and effectively as possible before it leads to absenteeism.”

So

It is important to take action if you see that your colleague is being bullied. The form that action takes depends on what you dare to do and what you feel comfortable with. Ideally, you intervene at the moment of bullying, for example by saying that you don't like a comment. You can also, possibly with other colleagues, report it to someone you trust in the company. Don't forget to find your bullied colleague and tell them that you noticed the nasty behavior; Your colleague can really use that support.

