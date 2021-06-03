It seems that Ninja Turtles They are preparing their return in a big way. A few days ago the actor, Seth rogen shared a tweet with an image where we see a notebook sheet with a series of drawings and annotations made by Leonardo, the leader of the turtles.

What stands out from the sheet, in addition to the large number of references to the history of Ninja Turtles, is the date at the top that says: August 11, 2023. In a response to this tweet, the same actor confirmed that it is the release date of the new mutant teenagers movie which will be animated by computer .

The Ninja Turtles will return to their eighties style

This new film will return to the humor and style of the original animated series of the Ninja Turtles. Seth rogen, who produces the film, stated on several occasions that he likes the originals and that there are aspects of them that are not exploited enough.

In an interview with the site Insider, Rogen He said: ‘When I see at Ninja Turtles, the fact that they are teenagers is what stays with me the most‘. He also mentioned that they will treat the new movie very carefully and try to create a great action adventure movie that is also a great teen movie.

Jeff Rowe, one of the directors of the acclaimed ‘The Mitchell family vs. the machines‘will be in charge of bringing this new installment to the screens. This team of director and producer seems to indicate that we will be facing a good adaptation of the franchise that filled the childhood of a large number of people with joy.

But wait, there’s still more

In case you weren’t nostalgic enough yet, we will also have a Ninja Turtles video game that at first glance you can tell was made with a love for the beat-em ups of the 80s and 90s. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge

The video game developed by Tribute Games and that will be published by Dotemu It makes us think of the past glories of the turtles in the arcades. Its visual style is similar to what we were used to in the 16-bit era and the design of the turtles is faithful to that of the animated series of the 80s.

It will also allow four players to take control of Leonardo, Miguel Angel, Donatello or Raphael simultaneously, which also takes us back to the games of yesteryear. Because let’s face it, it is currently very difficult to find video games that allow local multiplayer, especially four players.

There is no release date yet for this Ninja Turtles game, but maybe that will change during the E3 of this year. From what we can see in the trailers, they are already quite advanced in their development, maybe we will be playing it this year and it will serve as a distraction while we wait for the new movie.

That we have a couple of products that aim to revive the eighties feeling of the Ninja Turtles It makes us think they could have a big revival. After all nostalgia is all the rage these days, you just have to wait and have faith as Toretto in which none disappoint us.

For more film and video game news we recommend:

Fountain.



