“Eating should not be a chore, and frequent encouragement of experimentation through discovery and play and involving children in their food choices is key to expanding those choices,” she added.

She says that one way to contain children’s rejection of certain types of foods is to allow them to eat sweets with every meal.

Sarah explained: “While 41 percent of parents use sweets as a reward, it is better to make dessert a normal part of every meal instead.”

Studies have found that more than 21 percent of children believe that making food with their parents will encourage them to taste new foods, and 17 percent are willing to try something different if their parents are dressed in a funny costume while serving it.

However, some foods remain on the taboo list for children, such as broccoli and avocado.

Carrots, potatoes and sweet corn top the list of their favorite vegetable choices.