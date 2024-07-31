Haters will say that the most famous car polisher in the Netherlands gets all his stuff from AliExpress and sells it here for three times the price. You can get excited about that, or you can get the polishing stuff from China yourself with that knowledge. Whatever is best for your blood pressure. But you have to be quick, because the packages could become more expensive.

Currently, you have to pay 17 percent tax on a shipment of 150 euros or more when it arrives in the Netherlands. The Ministry of Finance states that BNR know that they want to change these rules. Taxes will also have to be paid on the cheap package. This should create ‘a more level playing field for traditional trade’.

Wafer-thin margins, so the web shops will feel it

It is not yet clear when you will pay extra tax when you sell your personal data to Temu for a low price. An expert says that it will hurt suppliers like AliExpress, Shein and Temu a lot if the rules are changed. It seems that the margins are ‘wafer thin’ and that there is little room for extra costs.

Currently, more than a billion parcels are received by Dutch customs. The value of three quarters of the parcels is according to BNR under 150 euros and 90 percent of that comes from China. There would be a lot of packages among them that are actually more expensive, but because the chance of being caught is so small, they often slip through customs without extra costs.

If the rules change, something has to change at customs to collect the import costs for all packages. For the time being, you can still make your car, eh, assembly line-fresh without extra taxes.