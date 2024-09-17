Mexico City and its metropolitan area are about to take a quantum leap in terms of civil protection. Starting next month, September 19during the 2024 National Drill, millions of inhabitants will receive on their cell phones a seismic alerta pioneering system in Mexico that promises to save lives.

This initiative, the result of collaboration between the Federal Institute of Telecommunications (IFT) and the National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC), represents a milestone in the history of disaster prevention in the country.

Thanks to the Cellular Broadcasting Service (CBS), compatible cell phones will emit a strong vibration, an unmistakable sound and an on-screen message, alerting the population about a possible earthquake seconds before it is felt.

How does it work?

To receive these alerts, it is essential to have a CBS-compatible cell phone and have the operating system updated.

The technology behind this system is capable of detecting the first seismic movements and sending a signal to the cell towers, which, in turn, transmit the alert to mobile devices located in the risk zone.

Although a full-scale test will be carried out on September 19, this seismic alert system is designed to operate permanently. In the near future, it is expected to be extended to other highly seismic regions of the country.

Why is it important?

Seconds count when it comes to an earthquake. With this new system, citizens will have time to seek shelter in safe places and take the necessary measures to protect themselves and their loved ones. In addition, it will allow authorities to coordinate emergency efforts more efficiently.

The IFT and the CNPC have worked together with mobile operators to make this project a reality. Thanks to their vision and commitment, Mexico is positioned at the forefront of natural disaster prevention.

Recommendations:

Update your cell phone: Please make sure your device has the latest operating system to ensure compatibility with the alert system.

Know your surroundings: Identify safe places in your home, office and school in case of an earthquake.

Participate in the drills: Practice what to do in an emergency and familiarize yourself with evacuation routes.

Remember, in the context of the 2024 National Drill, which will take place on September 19 at 11:00 a.m., a seismic alert system via cell phones will be activated for the first time in Mexico City and the metropolitan area.

This technological advance is the result of coordinated efforts between the Federal Telecommunications Institute and the National Civil Protection Coordination, with the support of concessionaires and virtual mobile operators.