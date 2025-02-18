The Carrot cake Or, also known as Carrot Cake, it is one of the most delicious. With a damp cake thanks to the presence of this vegetable, it combines perfectly with the cream cheese glaze that is usually present inside and at the top. In addition, it also has the reputation of being one of the easiest to prepare, since a couple of ingredients are barely needed and having a little skill in the kitchen.

More juicy and tastier

Although it is a very easy recipe to achieve, there are some tricks or changes that make the result much more juicy and tasty. This is explained by Stefani Pollack, founder of Cupcake Project, who swears Adding pineapple to the carrot cake significantly improves its texture.

Beyond the false belief that this gives flavor to the cake, it only contributes its natural juice and gets the cake to remain Much more spongy in the long run. In addition, although the cook is aware that not everyone is in favor of this technique, it does ensure that once it is tested, it will not want to stop doing it.

| Source: Istock

The step by step

Ingredients:

250 g of flour

200 g of sugar

480 g of icing sugar

256 g of chopped carrots

330 g of natural pineapple

453 g of cream cheese

226 g of butter without salt

109 g of coconut oil

4 big eggs

1 1/2 teaspoon sodium bicarbonate

2 teaspoons of powdered yeast

2 tablespoons vanilla extract

1 teaspoon of salt

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 teaspoon of ground cardamom

Preheat the oven to 180 ºC. Then, two molds grease and foda with vegetable paper Place all ingredients For the cake in a large bowl, except coconut oil, butter, eggs and flour. Mix until everything is well integrated Add the butter and oil Add the eggs one by one and be sure to mix well before adding the following Incorporate the flour in two many and remove until all the ingredients have been mixed perfectly Divide the dough into both molds and Baked them for 50 minutes approximately For make the glazemix cream cheese and butter, until you get a gentle and creamy mixture Extends on one of the cakes the glaze With a spatula. Finally, together the two biscuits and repeat the process this time in the high of the cake.