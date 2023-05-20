The holiday season is approaching. This means that the caravan or motorhome is taken out of the shed again for the necessary cleaning, repair and packing work. But how long can the thing actually be in the street?

The answer: in most municipalities, your motorhome or caravan can be parked on the public road for three consecutive days. This can also be shorter or longer, depending on the municipality. You can find out how long this is allowed in your municipality in the APV (General Local Regulation).

Also for folding and trailers

The regulation does not only apply to caravans and motorhomes, but also to folding and trailers. If it concerns a paid parking zone, you must also pay a parking fee. Owners of caravans and motorhomes longer than 6 meters and wider than 2.40 meters are not allowed to park in built-up areas at all in some municipalities. If that is the case, this is also stated in the APV of your municipality.

Own driveway

Even if you have your own driveway or parking space, there are rules you must follow. Because even if you park your vehicle neatly behind the hedge in your own driveway, you may be in violation. For example, because your caravan is still visible from the public road. The rules and enforcement again differ per municipality.

Three days

The limited period of three days is there, because otherwise there could be a lack of parking spaces and the view in the street would be disturbed. If your caravan or motorhome is left there for a day longer, you will not immediately receive a ticket, but first a warning from the municipality. If you do not comply, a fine may follow or your caravan or motorhome will be towed away. You must pay the costs for this yourself.

90 euros

Creative solutions, such as moving your caravan a bit after three days, are of little use. For this reason, the word 'parking' has often already been replaced in the APV by 'to place or to have'. However, you can get an exemption if you need more time. The fine for leaving camping equipment in front of the door for more than three days is usually around 90 euros.



