In most cases, modern cars run smoothly on e-fuels, which should save the combustion engine from destruction from 2035 onwards. Tests by Stellantis showed that 24 of the 28 cars they have been making since 2014 are already suitable for this.

Stellantis was created in 2021 from the merger between Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot manufacturer PSA and includes brands such as Opel, Citroën, Jeep and Alfa Romeo. The group decided to see to what extent their cars are suitable for advanced e-fuels. These are made by converting wind and solar energy into hydrogen, after which CO is added via a chemical process 2 added from the air. From 2035, only combustion engine cars may be marketed if they run on e-fuels.

Co2 neutral

It is a synthetic fuel, also known as e-fuel, which contains CO 2 -neutral but still emits other harmful substances, simply because a process of combustion takes place. Nevertheless, Germany has managed to allow new cars in the EU from 2035 that can only run on this fuel. Initially, only new cars with purely electric motors would be allowed from that date. See also Confidence in Brazil's industry rises in August with a better view of the current situation, says FGV - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO

28 million cars from Stellantis alone

Stellantis revealed that the brand has identified 24 engine types as compatible with e-fuels. The results of a few other models are not yet known. In total, Stellantis alone concerns about 28 million vehicles in Europe. There is a good chance that the percentages of cars equivalent to many other car manufacturers will run on this CO without any problems 2 drive on neutral fuel. It could theoretically cause a massive drop in CO 2 emissions could result if all cars run on e-fuels.

Environmental organizations are not happy with e-fuels

Yet environmental organizations are not happy with e-fuels. Much criticism is about the poor efficiency of e-fuels. Because the production of the fuel consumes a lot of energy. With the same energy needed to make the e-fuel that can drive a car for 100 kilometers, a battery-electric car can drive about 700 kilometers, it reports. Car week. The total efficiency of e-fuels is therefore around 15 percent, that of electric cars around 70 to 80 percent. In practice, these synthetic fuels are also at least twice as expensive as regular petrol. See also Ukraine conflict: Majority of Germans against arms deliveries