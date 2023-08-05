Home page World

Accident or Negligence? Cocaine was involved in the fatal boating accident of US publisher of the Harry Potter novels Adrienne Vaughan.

Munich/Naples – The worldwide Harry Potter community is appalled: the head of the Bloomsbury publishing house in the USA, which publishes the books of the magic hero, died in a terrible boat accident.

The top manager Adrienne Vaughan was on family vacation in Italy, the day before the family had visited Rome and posted a photo of the Trevi Fountain on social networks. On Thursday (3 August) Vaughan chartered a boat off the Amalfi Coast with her husband Mike and their two children (a 12-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy) to visit the wild and romantic Fiordo di Furore.

Harry Potter publisher’s fatal boat accident: Romantic getaway ended in disaster

Around 6 p.m. several kilometers off the coast, Vaughan’s boat rammed the sailing ship “Tortuga”, on which a wedding party with guests from the USA and Germany was celebrating. Vaughan was thrown from the boat, caught between the hulls of the boat and ship and caught in the propeller of the boat’s engine. She died from the serious injuries she sustained. Her husband was also seriously injured.

The boatman that Vaughan and her family were traveling with immediately had blood drawn to test for drugs or alcohol. According to the news agency ANSA he tested positive for cocaine.

Sailing ship’s captain: “The boat cut us off” – Collision ends in fatality for Harry Potter publisher

Opposite the online newspaper fanpage.it Tony Gallo, the captain of the sailing ship “Tortuga”, describes how he experienced the accident: “We sailed from the island of Li Galli towards Amalfi. At the height of the Fiordo di Furore, about 500 meters from the coast, an oncoming boat with a speed of between 20 and 25 knots suddenly changes course, literally cutting us off and colliding with our bow.” The speed of the Bootes, on which the Harry Potter publisher had been, corresponded to a speed of about 37 to 45 km/h – quite fast on the water.

The boat that killed Adrienne Vaughan. In the background the sailing ship with which it collided. © Facebook Velisti Barche a Vela e Nautica a Napoli e dintorni

On Facebook, Gallo reports a 360-degree turn, his “Tortuga” was significantly slower at eight knots (almost 15 km/h). He himself and several crew members jumped into the water to help the injured. In addition to party guests, there were also two doctors on board the sailing ship who tried to help. According to the captain of the sailing ship, the leader of the shipwreck was in a “state of intoxication” and “delirium”.

Harry Potter publisher dies in boat accident: prosecutor investigates manslaughter and shipwreck

Salerno prosecutor Giuseppe Borrelli said at a press conference that Vaughan was sunning himself on the bow at the time of the accident and was thrown into the water on impact. “Her daughter also ended up in the sea”. The charge at the moment is manslaughter and culpable shipwreck.

So far, more than 70 people have been heard as part of the investigation, including the victim’s hospitalized husband, who will be heard again once his health improves.

Captain Gallo told a friend, according to Facebook: “The most dramatic thing Captain Tony shared with me was the heartbreaking scene of the two children in the ER – two broken souls, shocked, traumatized and aware of their mum’s tragic fate not yet aware.”