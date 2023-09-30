Fall in love again! Patricio Parodi will travel to Vietnam to meet Luciana Fuster to see her representation of Peru in the Miss Grand International 2023. As is known, the couple formalized their relationship on January 4, 22 and they appear more stable than ever.

Luciana Fuster and diamond bodysuit. Photo: Instagram

Patricio Parodi will travel to Vietnam to see Luciana Fuster at Miss Grand International 2023

Luciana Fuster expressed to ‘More shows’ that It won’t affect you being away from Patricio Parodi during his stay in Vietnam: “It’s a little while, Imagine for two years of relationship”; However, she detailed: “’Pato’ is going to go in three weeks“I’m going to see it from afar, but at least it will be in the same country,” he said.

Since when have Luciana Fuster and Patricio Parodi been together?

Luciana Fuster and Patricio Parodi have been romantically related since 2021, but it was on January 5, 2022 when they made their relationship official.

When will Miss Grand International 2023 start?

The beauty pageant Miss Grand International 2023 will start the Wednesday, October 25.

How to vote for Luciana Fuster at Miss Grand International 2023?

Luciana Fuster will be at the Miss Grand International. Photo: composition by Jazmin Ceras – La República/Miss Grand International

The public can support Luciana Fuster through your vote through Facebook and Instagram.

Facebook: Miss Grand International

(Only those who follow the page will be counted).

1 like: 3 points

1 share: 5 points

Instagram: missgrandinternational

(Only those who follow the account will be counted).

1 like: 10 points

Who are the contestants of Miss Grand International 2023?

Luciana Fuster will compete with a total of 71 contestants from around the world. Between them:

–Adriana Yanca (Brazil)

-Victoria Olguín Pol (Bolivia)

-Natalia Carolina (Argentina)

-María Alejandra López (Colombia)

-Andrea Cecilia Ojeda (Ecuador)

-Cecilia Sevilla (Spain).

Among other.

Who was the winner of Miss Grand International 2022?

The winner of Miss Grand International 2022 was the Brazilian Isabella Menin.

