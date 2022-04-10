The Sinaloan composer René Humberto Lau Ibarra, better known as Gussy Lau, revealed to be dating the singer Ángela Aguilarthe call “Princess of Mexican Music”, daughter of Pepe Aguilar and granddaughter of Flor Silvestre and Antonio Aguilar, two great legends of ranchera music and the golden age of Mexican cinema. This made him known after some images of both were leaked on social networks.

Gussy Lau commented having shared a video with Angela Aguilar with his closest friends on Instagram (“close friends”), but one of them took a screenshot and shared it with other people outside that circle of friends.

Given this, the 33-year-old singer, originally from Mocorito, state of Sinaloa, Mexico, has been severely criticized. Users of social networks have stated that he should not have betrayed the trust of Pepe Aguilar’s daughter and published said videowhen they had agreed to keep their relationship private.

Since this is the topic of the moment, in the “Hoy” program, one of Televisa’s stellar shows, Galilea Montijo and Andrea Legarreta, They supported Ángela Aguilar and attacked Gussy Lau.

the television presenter Galilea Montijowife of politician Fernando Reina Iglesias, said that the interpreter of songs like “La llorona” or “There where they see me” must be very disappointed in the Sinaloan composer.

“Because at that time she considered him her boyfriend, maybe they were getting to know each other or going out, and indeed if you don’t agree on something, that’s why there are two of you, you both have to agree on something, why does he share it? “.

It is worth remembering part of the statements that Ángela Aguilar gave about this situation, through a video that she published on her social networks. “My soul hurts, some photos have been circulating with which I have not agreed that they should come out… it hurts me to trust a person whom I should not have trusted, it hurts me to have been a victim of this betrayal that breaks me the soul”.

For its part, Andrea Legarretawife of singer Erik Rubín (member of Timbiriche), stated that in some relationships, there is no lack of the “abusive boyfriend” who wants to go too far.

“It is also an image, that if they are boyfriends, I have seen many boyfriends who upload photos the same way, as it became fashionable, that they suck their tongues, but obviously if she does not like it and if she does not agree, watch out to all the girls and boys: don’t let yourself take certain photos too because there is always the abusive boyfriend or someone who wants to go too far, and maybe the one you trust later disappoints you “.