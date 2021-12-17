Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) premiered the Red Light District Arch on December 5, 2021, which revitalized his fans who have been watching each of the chapters, full of surprises and mysteries. This is the case of Taryn and her cosplay of Inosuke Hashibira.

At Red Light District Arch from Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), this demon hunter has to disguise himself to enter one of the three courtesan houses. But nevertheless, Taryn has opted for a more traditional version in her cosplay of Inosuke Hashibira.

In this case, the first image shows the artist in his cosplay of Inosuke from Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon slayer) with his two katanas wielded and preparing to fight. The spirit of this demon hunter is present in this incredible work of representation.

The best Inosuke cosplay from Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer)

The great representation of Taryn in her cosplay of Inosuke from Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer) He not only limited himself to recreating the character’s hair and outfit, as his second image shows, he has an impressive replica of this character’s boar mask.

It seems that Taryn wanted to show all his talent in Instagram.

But, her amazing cosplay of Inosuke from Kimetsu no Yaiba (Demon Slayer), as you let us know in your attached message. At the end of it, he mentions that the two weapons he carries are from Swords and More.

Also, this job is something special for TarynIt is the first time that he shows his face under the boar mask. We hope to see more of him soon.

