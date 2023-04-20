According to the recent NASA report, 2022 Sea Level Rise Technical Report, within less than a hundred years several Mexican beaches could disappear, unless measures are taken to help their restoration and conservation. Scientists around the world report that, although the problem is known, it is necessary to monitor the evolution of the beaches through measurements that make it possible to determine their current state (USGS, 2017) and, with this, propose possible actions that promote their resilience (LANRESC , 2022).

Given this scenario, various totally efficient and simple scientific methods have been detected, with commonly used technology for the collection of this information. The photographic sequences of beaches are one of them, as they allow monitoring the behavior of each beach in relation to the effects of climate change and help define concrete actions to ensure its resilience in the future.

In this sense, aware of its role in the productive ecosystem in the world and possessing a special connection with the beach and the sea, Crownfrom the historical relationship it has had with the sun, sand and sea, to the most recent Plastic Fishing Championshipsgetting involved in a strategic and committed way with the maritime ecosystem and everything that surrounds it.

In this way, and under the initiative called Coastguardthe brewery joins the efforts of science in the search and compilation of updated information, which allows finding possible solutions to counteract the effects of global warming on the Mexican coasts, turning its iconic beach photo into data that helps to study the sea ​​level rise due to climate change.

the science of helping

Dr. Amaia Ruiz de la Alegría Arzaburu, Head Researcher of the Institute of Oceanological Research of the Autonomous University of Baja Californiaspecifies that the analysis of these photographs over time contributes to understanding the effect of storms and the rise in sea level on coastal erosion and, therefore, to know the implications of climate change on the Mexican coasts.

“For example, designing artificial beach regeneration, promoting dune restoration actions or modifying existing coastal protection structures to improve their effectiveness. The more photographs of the same place are analyzed, the better the understanding and monitoring of the state of the coasts will be,” says the specialist.

With the Coast Guard, Corona invites all Mexicans and tourists to be part of the change, helping science to monitor the coasts with an act as simple as taking a photo and in this way to collect as much data as possible.

The dynamics of the initiative launched in Mexico but with the ambition of becoming a global brand action that crosses borders is, step by step, as follows:

1. Take a picture of the Corona beer on the coast, looking at the horizon, showing the sky, sea and sand. It is important that the photo is original, not downloaded from social networks, taking care that parts of the body do not appear.

2. Upload your photo to www.corona.mx from cell phone or computer.

3. The scientists behind this innovation will receive the photos and convert them into data to find solutions.