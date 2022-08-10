The Neapolitan singer Gianluca Capozzi is in mourning for the death of his mother, who had been fighting for a long time against a disease that unfortunately gave her no escape. The 47-year-old of Neapolitan origins fondly remembers the woman who raised him, her smile, his strength despite his suffering.

You can finally sit in the Kingdom of God in the front row.

These are the first words of the neo-melodic singer of the old Neapolitan school, one of the most famous of the current music scene. On Facebook and Instagram, the Neapolitan artist has decided to leave his memory for his recently deceased mother Iole. She had been sick for some time and her battle, as her son says, is now over.

Goodbye mammarella me! That was what I called you. Your battle is over! And you won it by resisting years and years and never giving up on the evil that afflicted you. finally now you can rest, finally you can sit in the kingdom of God in the front row, yes you deserve it for the unshakable faith you have always had.

So the singer heals his mother, surrounded by the affection of family, friends, acquaintances, colleagues and even many fans who want to show their closeness in a moment of such great pain.

Gianluca Capozzi in mourning, the greeting to the mother who is no longer there

The 47-year-old singer leaves a long memory of his mother on social media, who is already missing like air. A painful memory for a woman who has always been by his side and on whom Gianluca Capozzi has always been able to count.