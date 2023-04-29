One of the most popular towns internationally is the Gypsywho have been represented in stories, movies, cartoons, novels, etc., which is why in this note you we will say the complete list of surnames that are related to them.

No one can have any doubt about the importance that their last name has for a person, especially since it is one of the first letters of introduction when coming into this world, because just like the name it gives us identity.

Now, it is well known that many of the surnames and names that many people in Latin America carry derive from Spanish lineages, since the reign of this European country was in charge of colonizing most of the territory of what is now Latin America. .

Thus, it is not surprising that, being established in the nation of the old continent, Europeans also brought with them the surnames of the gypsy people, and, consequently, today there are those who carry surnames of their own.

Hispanic surnames with gypsy origin

First of all, it will be necessary to specify that the list that we will give you below it does not mean that, outright, if you have one you have gypsy originWell, for that it is better that you see your family tree.

However, according to “Ancestors Group”which took as reference the Royal Pragmatic of 1973where the names and surnames of at least 12 thousand gypsy families were registered, these are the surnames that have their origin in this culture:

Fernandez

Jimenez

Rodriguez

munoz

Garcia

Heredia

vargas

Cuts

Kings

Maya

Montoya

Dark

Santiago

Gabarri

It is worth mentioning that, according to an investigation carried out by Juan F. Gamella, Antonio Gómez Alfaro and Juan Pérez Pérez from the Department of Anthropology of the University of Granadathe gypsy surnames registered in Spain in 1785 were all Spanish and, for the most part, Castilian.

In this sense, the study divides the surnames related to gypsies into two categories, on the one hand, patronymics, such as Fernández, García, Jiménez, Muñoz, Rodríguez, etc; and those who can be perceived as own identity, among which stand out Cortés, Gabarri, Heredia, Maya, Montoya, Moreno, Reyes, Santiago and Vargas.