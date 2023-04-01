For the true purist we will look for a Youngtimer with manual transmission.

We help Wouter for today’s Autoblog Advice. And, not our gray Enfant Terrible or Eminence Grise, but an Autoblog reader who is also called Wouter. Well, there are several dogs called Fikkie of course. Wouter (so the Autoblog reader) is looking for a real Youngtimer. The great thing is, he can choose it from the case! Such a luxury!

Wouter now drives a Seat Leon SC FR from 2013. You know, the sporty three-door (SC) version with sporty finery (FR) and a TSI engine tickled to 190 hp. Not a bad total package, in our opinion.

Youngtimer with manual transmission

It will therefore be a step back to go to a Youngtimer. That is why Wouter is looking for something fun. His preference is a Youngtimer with more than 200 hp and a manual gearbox.

A BMW 530i is preferred, but those cars are getting seriously old and so is the E46. But Wouter has doubts about more things, such as an Audi S5 (not RWD, but a manual gearbox). A Lexus IS250, Mercedes E500 or E320 also looks like Wouter, but they don’t have a manual gearbox. In short, are there any other options?

You can read the wishes and requirements for a Youngtimer with manual gearbox below:

Current/Past Cars: 2013 Seat Leon FR SC Buy / lease: Buy Budget: 15,000-20,000 Annual mileage: 25,000 Fuel Preference: Petrol Reason to purchase another car: Is the boss allowed to drive a youngtimer. Current car moves to my girlfriend Family composition: Me and girlfriend, both late 20s Preferred Brands / Models: BMW E39 530i, E38 730i, E46 or E90/91 (with 6 cylinders), Audi S5, Lexus IS250, Mercedes E500/E320 station No-go brands / models: Skoda

Nissan 350Z Roadster (Z33)

€15,950

2006

125,000 km

Not very practical, but it is a car with a manual gearbox, rear-wheel drive and an atmospheric engine with more than 200 hp! What’s called, this one even has 300 hp! In this case it is not the cheapest Nissan 350Z, but one with the stronger engine (standard it was 276) and NAP. Also tasty. They may not be the best long range cruisers. In principle, the chassis is fine, it is mainly that thumping VQ35 engine.

But yes, 25,000 a year is not that much. This Nissan is a Japanese, so generally quite reliable. Do pay attention to the differential, which is not the finest of its kind anyway and does not always function properly. The manual gearbox is great: such a typical Japanese short and direct move. Delicious. They are easy to find in the budget. Watch out for import cars.

Renault Mégane Renault Sport 225 F1 Team R26

€16,950

2007

155,000 km

The best driving car in this overview is this Renault. Basta. This car is one of the highlights of Renault Sport. As far as we are concerned, THE highlight if the R26.R does not count. Unlike that special, the R26 can be used perfectly every day. They are no longer cheap, the ones that are still there are often perfectly maintained. The R26 is not extremely fast by today’s standards, but thanks to the low weight and the short transmissions, the acceleration is an experience.

If you drive a bit normal, the consumption is also not too bad. It is also a purebred collectable. In terms of reliability, the Renault Mégane is not extremely well regarded, but such an R26 is always a facelift model (which were considerably better). It is also nice that you can use it reasonably well on the circuit: the grip, precision and balance are of an unprecedented level.

Audi S5 4.2 FSI quattro Coupe (8T)

€17,950

2007

140,000 km

In principle, this is the coolest car you can buy for 20 grand. We found several copies in the budget, with prices ranging from 16 to 20 grand. The Audi S5 is a very beautiful car, still. Walter de Silva has done his best. Strangely enough, the V8 is one of the more reliable blocks for this generation A5 (along with the V6 diesel). That is not to say that they are maintenance-free (but that the regular TFSI four-cylinder are very unreliable). Pay particular attention to the timing chain, which is sometimes an issue with these engines, as well as carbon deposits on the intake and exhaust path. To drive, the Audi S5 is more dynamic than you might think.

With this generation, Audi made a leap forward in terms of Fahrfreude. Consumption is something that you do not easily justify, because 1 in 8 is quite normal and if you do not drive on the cruise control, it can easily get worse. On the other hand, the engine converts that fuel into a beautiful sound. Oh, and more than great performance. On paper, the S5 seems to be the lesser of the RS4, but it never reached 420 hp by a long shot, while these easily reach 350 hp. It is also a relatively modern car.

Volvo V70 R

€17,950

2004

183,000 km

Flash Green of Atacamacolored leather and those spaceball-poker. Then you are completely the man at the Volvo meeting. The V70R is an icon and rightly so. After all, they are great long-haul cars with epic furnishings and wonderfully rumbling five-cylinder engines. Those 300 hp and 400 Nm sound heavier than they are, perhaps the Haldex clutch is secretly eating away. That Haldex coupling is a weak point of the car anyway. That’s because the rest is actually very well put together.

In the budget you can look for the nicer ones. And yes, they have sometimes run more than a ton. Everything below that is starting to get pretty ‘unicorn’. Maintenance and NAP are very pleasant and with import you have to pay very close attention to the right papers. Disadvantage: they are not very nice to drive. Capable: yes. Safe: that too. But really nice? Bwoah. You have a neat Volvo V70 T5 in front of you a lot of less and is not a completely different experience.

Ford Mustang GT (S197)

€19,999

2006

114,000 km

Yes, this generation of Ford Mustang is also a youngtimer with a manual gearbox!!! Unlike the Audi, you have a really reliable engine here. The Modular V8 is an extremely solid machine. One that also happens to sound great, especially with the right (Ford Performance) mufflers underneath. In terms of power (306 hp) and torque it is not too crazy, but you can get the number a bit higher with a few simple modifications. In addition to the thick V8, you have a great looking body, rear-wheel drive and a manual gearbox. The interior looks funny from a distance, but you can understand how these cars were very cheap new.

The build quality is really below the level of a 1990s Ford Escort and we are not exaggerating. The space is fine for a coupe, both in the back seat and the trunk. It can still be a search, because we found one in the budget. Those 114,000 km are probably miles, but that doesn’t matter to an American. The build quality may be extremely poor, the powertrain and the chassis can take a beating.

BMW 330i Touring M Sport (E91)

€14,990

2007

170,000 km

If you want the qualities of an E39 in a more modern guise, look for a BMW 3 Series of the E91 generation. This is the last series of the ‘real’ BMWs. That’s a comment we always make with every generation. After all, progress is always accompanied by blasphemy. However, the technical perfection of an atmospheric six-in-line is unprecedented. The balance, the use of vibrations, the sound, the power delivery: this is pure perfection. And no, no EV can compete with that. Something with pianos and keyboards or Casio’s and Chopards.

The beauty of the E91 is its duality: on the one hand, you can still really enjoy steering with it. On the other hand, it is a perfect car for everyday use. Early versions have the N52 engine (258 hp, brilliant), the later versions have the N53 (272 hp, a little less brilliant because EFI). But in all cases it is a fine driver’s car. Go 100% for the Touring, which is somewhat practical. The 3 Series is hardly more spacious or practical than a Ford Focus, so with a sedan or coupe it becomes very tight. Check us out here E90 purchase advice!

YOLO: Lancia Theme 8.32 (834)

€19,950

1989

110,000 km

Finally, one of the most legendary cars ever built and it is a youngtimer with a manual gearbox. The Lancia Thema 8.32 is the coolest anyway. A stylish Italian sedan with Ferrari engine. That’s actually always good. Now that engine was stripped of its flat crankshaft (and therefore the characteristic Ferrari sound) and the power had been reduced to 215 hp. Not a few, but there are Hyundai i20s that have that too.

They do not have the jeu of the Lancia. One thing to watch out for is maintenance. This must be done regularly with the greatest possible care. You have the Ferrari cost, but not the Ferrari performance. But that doesn’t matter, because you have a back seat and trunk. And it has a retractable spoiler. It is driving youth sentiment. Is it a good investment? No, these cars have been on the 20 grand for years and if you drive them a lot, the value will naturally drop.

Do you also want advice about your next car? Then fill in this form, providing us with all relevant information. Who knows, we might find your next dream car!

This article Youngtimer WITH manual gearbox – Autoblog advice first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

#Youngtimer #manual #gearbox #Autoblog #advice