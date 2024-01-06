A youngtimer hot hatch with five doors. Does that actually exist? Of course!

There are sometimes categories that you never think about. In this case we have a request from Kasper that is extremely specific. It is a five-door youngtimer hot hatch. Yup, that category simply exists.

In this case it concerns the car for his girlfriend. The fleet is extremely specific. Kasper himself has a 1968 Mercedes-Benz 280S and a Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano HGTE. His wife has a Peugeot 107. These are enormous extremes of the automotive spectrum. Now we understand that you want to drive something fun and your girlfriend doesn't care, but this couldn't actually be divided more unfairly.

Youngtimer Hot Hatch

Kasper (and his girlfriend probably) thought that was also the case. That's why they are looking for a car for the wife and the upcoming child. The Ferrari goes out and an M3 Competition (or M3 CS) takes its place. So then they already have a family car.

The Peugeot is a three-door and they would like a five-door. They want to drive the new hot hatch via the youngtimer scheme. The new car should not be too big, but should have five doors. It may be a bit of fun for Kasper in terms of performance, but his wife wants something fun in terms of appearance. Her favorite car is a Volkswagen New Beetle. Unfortunately, there is no fifthus Beetle. In short, what is possible?

You can view the wishes and requirements for a youngtimer Hot Hatch in the table below:

Current/previous cars: Peugeot 107 (and even a 599 GTB HGTE and MB 280s 1968) Buy / lease: Buy Budget: €15,000 Annual mileage: 20,000 Reason for purchasing another car: Baby on the way Family composition: Girlfriend, so soon the baby and I Preferred brands/models: Hatchback No-go brands/models: 3-door

Where do we get the figures from?

Fuel: Euro 95 at € 2,077 per liter (via: United Consumers)

Motor vehicle tax: via tax authorities

Insurance: average of various providers (living in Utrecht, 10 years claim-free, 15,000 km per year).

BMW 130i (E87)

€14,950

165,000 km

2008

What is it?

It's the most obvious car. You love BMW yourself and you are looking for a special youngtimer Hot Hatch. Then the car meets all requirements. The 130i is a special car: a C-segment hatchback with a huge 3-liter inline-six engine under the hood. That engine dominates the complete experience of the car. It is a silky smooth running engine with a turbine-like howl. No EV can compete with this in terms of experience.

How does it drive?

As said: that driving force is the experience. Now there is a lot to be said for the 130i, because the steering is pleasant and this generation 1 Series has rear-wheel drive. It's just not really a car that makes maximum use of it, so to speak. Springs, dampers, grip: it all falls a bit short. Fortunately we have show this series what you can make of it. The performance, on the other hand, is still very adequate in 2023. These are still fast cars with which you can surprise people. The difference in driving with an M Sport version is less significant than you might think: the sports seats and sports suspension are also available on a non-M Sport version and are recommended.

Cost BMW 130i

Consumption: 1 to 9.93

Fuel costs: €262

Weight: 1,385 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €74

Insurance: €45

Total costs: €382

Maintenance forecast

BMWs are not known for their low maintenance costs. That doesn't mean the 130i is an unreliable car. They are now at least 15 years old (because you want a youngtimer), so you are left with an old car with a lot of special technology. That is more maintenance-sensitive and never cheap. That said, that indirect-injection N52B30 engine is a bit old-fashioned, but good. Check our 130i E87 purchase advice for all points of interest:

Depreciation forecast

This depends on two things: maintenance and implementation. A very neat M Sport with all the M Performance goodies nowadays still costs 20 grand. It is especially important that you find a nice car. If you can keep track of this properly, you will be fine in terms of depreciation. Read: the sales price will remain approximately the same.

Audi A3 Sportback 3.2 quattro (8PA)

€12,500

2008

130,000 km

What is it?

Just like the BMW 1 Series, an ordinary chic C-segment hatchback with a six-cylinder engine on board. It is the Golf R32 technology, but with a nice coat. The character is also more comfortable and capable than very sporty. In contrast to the Golf R32, the Audi A3 with this engine remained in production slightly longer (until 2009) and was delivered alongside the sportier S3.

How does it drive?

Very relaxed and very 'expensive'. This interior was perhaps the highlight of Audi's compact middle class. Very well maintained and of high quality. It's not a nimble-fingered hot hatch that throws you into corners, although the car can handle quite a bit. It's a quattro, so you can handle it under all circumstances. In addition, it is a typical Audi with very nice sports seats and an excellent seating position. The engine sounds great and is seriously powerful. You can easily reach that 250 km/h.

Cost: Audi A3 3.2

Consumption: 1 to 9.67

Fuel costs: €269

Weight: 1,550 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €82

Insurance: €50

Total costs: €401

Maintenance forecast

It's a Golf! So that's nice and cheap! However? Not quite. There is a lot of special technology on board, such as the VR6 engine, the DSG gearbox and the four-wheel drive. That all requires care, attention and maintenance (read: money). Many parts are still easy to find and anyone can tinker with them, so to speak. Be sure to check out the A3 8PA purchase advice:

Depreciation forecast

The A3 3.2 is a car that has remained somewhat under the radar. They seem to be slightly cheaper than the 130i's. That modest appearance is also its strength, because no one will notice that you are on the road with such a big car. That said, you will write off a little, but not much.

Mini Clubman John Cooper Works (R55)

€12,950

2008

120,000 km

What is it?

The 'Mini' aspect really came through to us in the question. In principle you can go to this brand, but not for the traditional Mini. Given the wishes and requirements, a Mini Cooper S 5-door seems to be the best fit, but they are too young and too expensive. You can then choose between the Mini Countryman or Clubman. The first is more of a crossover, the second is a Mini with a little more. It is not only an extra door compared to the standard Mini, but also extra wheelbase and rear overhang. They are considerably more spacious and practical cars, but in this overview that is relatively natural. Compared to a three-door Mini, everything is spacious and practical.

How does it drive?

Hilarious. Nothing is more fun than a car that is relatively light. And the Mini is very light. So with the 1.6 engine you already have more than enough power under the hood. But the best part are of course the bends. The Mini has a lot of grip on the front axle and just keeps turning. Only if you step on the gas like an idiot, it skates a bit. Compared to the regular Cooper S, the Clubman is slightly calmer and milder in terms of responses.

Costs Mini Clubman JCW

Consumption: 1 in 11.63 km

Fuel costs: €224

Weight: 1,180 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €56

Insurance: €40

Total cost: €320

Maintenance forecast

Well, wet your chest. These are very maintenance-sensitive cars. The N14 four-cylinder is not the most reliable engine ever built. Of course, there are plenty of companies that will help you get back on the road, but these motorcycles are almost made of glass. They are now at an age where they have either gone wrong or major maintenance has always been carried out. The N18 engines are more reliable, but you won't find them yet as a youngtimer (only came with the S from 2010, JCW even later). Also view the complete extensive Mini Clubman R55 purchase advice.

Depreciation forecast

In general, Minis are a good trade. Everyone likes them and even the 20 year old copies of the regular Mini are still in demand. The Clubman is a little more specific, but that is also positive: they are a little more practical. Here too, a well-maintained car is considerably more valuable. The internet is quite clear about the pitfalls with this car.

Yolo: Toyota Blade Master G (E154)

€14,990 (Germany, merchant)

2008

80,000 km

What is it?

A very special car! It's a youngtimer, it's a fast hatchback, it's a six-cylinder and it's the most powerful of the bunch! Basically it's the Toyota Auris, but the premium Japanese version of it. In Japan, Toyota is already premium, so no Lexus badge. The most special thing is the engine, which is the 3.5 V6 from the Lotus Evora! At least, the 3.5 V6 that Toyota supplies to Lotus and also uses in a lot of its own models (and those of Lexus).

How does it drive?

No idea, because we've never driven one before. The Toyota Auris is a great hatchback, but it doesn't exactly set your socks on fire. A V6 like that will certainly help. The engine is always linked to an automatic transmission. It is certainly not a sporty trackday-only hot hatch, but more of a luxurious fast hatch, just like the Audi A3 and BMW 130i.

Toyota Blade costs

Consumption: 1 in 9 (estimated)

Fuel costs: €289

Weight: 1,480 kg

Motor vehicle tax: €82

Insurance: €70 (estimate)

Total costs: €441

Maintenance forecast

It's a Toyota, so you're safe. Even though the Blade was never delivered in the Netherlands, we do know the Auris and the V6. So parts don't have to be a problem. Both are also known as very reliable.

Depreciation forecast

Nobody knows it, so reselling is difficult. It is a right-hand drive car, but that also has advantages. It's great if you have to get in and out of the car at the schoolyard every time,

But definitely don't spend the full 15 grand to get such a car. Ultimately there will always be an enthusiast for it, but the other three cars are the other end of the spectrum in terms of 'marketability'.

Conclusion youngtimer Hot Hatch

To be completely honest, there is no good car that meets ALL the requirements. Yes, a Chrysler PT Cruiser Turbo, but that doesn't really seem to be what you're looking for. Of the cars in this overview, the Audi seems to be the best option: safe, reliable, attractive and solid. The BMW is nicer on paper, but requires some modifications.

The Mini is fun, but perhaps a bit too small and the children still have to grow. But if we can be very honest, abandon the youngtimer Hot Hatch aspect and look for a nice Mini Clubman of the F56 generation. That car seems tailor-made for you. And yes, you will spend 5 grand over budget for a Cooper S version, but that seems to be the best choice.

