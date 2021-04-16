Police violence is a dominant issue in the United States. Now a 13-year-old has been shot. Chicago is shaken.

Update from April 16, 4.15 p.m .: A video showing the fatal police shot at the 13-year-old boy in Chicago was released by police on Thursday. The recordings come from the body cam of a police officer involved. You can see Adam Toledo running away from police officers in the early hours of March 29, stopping, raising his hands – and at that moment being hit by a bullet in the chest. According to the public prosecutor’s office, the 13-year-old was carrying a weapon – but none can be seen in the video recordings.

According to previous reports, the police had been called after night shots in the West Side district, which is largely inhabited by Latinos and African American people. There they met the 13-year-old and the 21-year-old Ruben Roman, who, according to the prosecutor, should have fired the shots. They followed the two fugitives on foot and quickly got hold of Roman, while the footage from the bodycam shows one of the officers chasing Toledo and finally stopping him.

Video: A police officer’s body cam shows how Adam Toledo died.

The Chicago police are now evaluating the images from the video recording.

At a hearing last Saturday, Cook County Assistant Attorney James Murphy reiterated that Toledo was carrying a gun in his right hand at the time. When the policeman fired the fatal shot at the youth, she landed on a fence. Murphy said there were traces of smoke on the boy’s right hand. According to the deputy public prosecutor, the cartridge cases also matched the gun that was later found on Toledo’s body at the location where Roman is said to have fired the shots. The public prosecutor’s office left it open at what point in time this ended up in the hands of the 13-year-old.

On Thursday, Cook County Prosecutor Kim Foxx distanced herself from the statements made by her deputy. This was “not fully informed” at the court hearing on Saturday, said her spokeswoman for the Chicago broadcaster WGNTV. The police supervisor is now evaluating further recordings of the fatal incident.

Chicago – A 13-year-old youth was killed in a police operation in late March. The victim Adam Toledo was shot by a police officer. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called on Thursday to await the outcome of the investigation into the incident. Toledo is not an African American. Police violence has long been a heated topic in the United States. Last Sunday, a female police officer shot and killed a 20-year-old black woman at a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center in northern Minneapolis, Minnesota. Also in Minneapolis, the trial * of the ex-police officer Derek Chauvin is being tried for the killing of George Floyd.

“We live in a city that has been traumatized by a long history of police violence and misconduct,” said Lightfoot. Anger and pain about the incident in which 13-year-old Adam Toledo was killed by a police officer at the end of March are understandable. US media reported that the police operation occurred because gunfire had been reported in the area. Toledo and a 21-year-old ran away from the approaching police officers. The police supervisory authority Copa published recordings on Thursday from cameras that the police officers carried on their bodies (bodycams). It is not clear from this whether Toledo himself had a pistol in hand at the time of the fatal shot.

Youth shot dead during police operation in Chicago – police violence in USA

Police violence has long been a hotly debated issue in the United States, particularly in relation to allegations of racism. After the death of the 20-year-old black man at a traffic control, there were protests under the motto "Black Lives Matter" (in German, for example: "Black lives are important"), some of which resulted in riots. Adam Toledo, the teenage boy who was killed, was not an African American.