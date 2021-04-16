Police violence is a dominant issue in the United States. Now a 13-year-old has been shot. Chicago is shaken.

Chicago – A 13-year-old youth was killed in a police operation in late March. The victim Adam Toledo was shot by a police officer. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot called on Thursday to await the outcome of the investigation into the incident. Toledo is not an African American. Police violence has long been a heated topic in the United States. Last Sunday, a female police officer shot and killed a 20-year-old black woman at a traffic stop in Brooklyn Center in northern Minneapolis, Minnesota. Also in Minneapolis, the trial * of the ex-police officer Derek Chauvin is being tried for the killing of George Floyd.

“We live in a city that has been traumatized by a long history of police violence and misconduct,” said Lightfoot. Anger and pain about the incident in which 13-year-old Adam Toledo was killed by a police officer at the end of March are understandable. US media reported that the police operation occurred because gunfire had been reported in the area. Toledo and a 21-year-old ran away from the approaching police officers. The police supervisory authority Copa published recordings on Thursday from cameras that the police officers carried on their bodies (bodycams). It is not clear from this whether Toledo himself had a pistol in hand at the time of the fatal shot.

Police violence has long been a hotly debated issue in the United States, particularly in relation to allegations of racism. After the death of the 20-year-old black man at a traffic control, there were protests under the motto "Black Lives Matter" (in German, for example: "Black lives are important"), some of which resulted in riots. Adam Toledo, the teenage boy who was killed, was not an African American.