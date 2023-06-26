Home page World

From: Stella Henrich

How did the “Titan” tragedy come about? The youngest person to explore Titanic’s wreckage warns of dangers in deep-sea exploration.

Munich – Sebastian Harris, son of the Titanic expedition leader G. Michael Harris, was in 2005 at the age of just 13 the youngest person to dive to the shipwreck site of the Titanic, which sank 110 years ago in the North Atlantic. The journey took around twelve hours. He spent six hours exploring the wreck, Harris now reports to the British Sun. The dive even earned the then 13-year-old a place in the Guinness Book of Records. Now he warns of the dangers of such a dive. Also under the impression of the drama about the crashed submersible “Titan”.

Youngest Titanic diver recalls: ‘I passed out’

“During our dive we had a small safety issue. All of a sudden, our oxygen levels started to drop and I passed out while we were descending,” he told The Sun. Fortunately, his father and the pilot did not have the same problem, otherwise the dive could have been fatal. “Fortunately, we had oxygen meters inside the submarine, which indicated a lower than normal oxygen level. So we raised it, and then I was back in the game,” Harris said in an interview with the Sun, which he conducted during the search for the missing Titan submersible. The reason for the disappearance of the submarine is now known: it imploded with five people on board.

Sebastian Harris dived to the bottom of the sea to join the Titanic with his father in 2005 at the age of 13. He is the youngest deep-sea diver and secured a place in the Guinness Book of Records. © imago

Harris suggested while speaking to the British tabloid that the submarine built by OceanGate Expeditions may have suffered a catastrophic implosion during its descent. Within 48 hours, the assumption proved to be correct. Harris also told the newspaper that OceanGate cut certain corners in the construction of the Titan. Looking at the body of evidence and the design of the submersible, “it doesn’t look good for them,” Harris said.

With the “Titan” you will be brought into an open cylinder, which will then be locked. There is no “dog hatch to get off” like in the submarine in which he disappeared to the Titanic. “This does not meet the safety standards for submersibles,” he said. OceanGate founder Stockton Rush appears to have had no safety concerns about his submarine, as shown in an email correspondence between deep-sea experts and Rush.

After days of searching, it is clear that the missing submersible “Titan” has imploded. © Oceangate Expeditions/dpa

Youngest Titanic diver Harris would never have set foot on Titan

Harris also said he never set foot on the Titan. “The ‘Mir’ submersible I was on had logged several hundred dives before we left,” Sebastian Harris recalls of his past deep-sea expedition. The British broadcaster only published it in May BBC sensational new pictures of the Titanic tails. Harris hopes that one day deep sea tourism will take off. But the industry is still in its infancy. He also criticizes that the technology still needs time to ensure that the experience is as safe as possible.

