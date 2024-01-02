Pedro Suárez-Vértiz mourned Peru by leaving for eternity on December 28, 2023 after suffering cardiac arrest. The singer no longer performed at concerts due to dysarthria, an illness that prevented him from speaking normally, but his countless fans were always fervent to his songs. This was demonstrated on the day he died by the large number of flowers and details they placed at the entrance of the building where the Peruvian rock icon lived.

What song does your son Tomás perform 'together with Pedro Suárez-Vértiz'?

Peter He has had several songs that marked more than one generation. One of them is 'Theme of Goodbye', a song that his son Tomás edited with his own voice and combined it with that of his late father and the result was spectacular. This edition was shared after Suárez-Vértiz's death and his son wrote: “And the hands will collide. I promise“, as the lyrics of the song say.

What did Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's son say after his death?

Pedro's children, like his wife Cynthia, took time to dedicate a few words to the singer, for their part, Tomás thanked the fans: “Everything they have done, everything they have generated is not chaos, it is a party. It's not sad, it's moving. The door to my building looks like the same door to heaven. They are all beautiful people“.

Youngest son of Pedro Suárez Vértiz says goodbye to his father. Photo: Instagram of Tomas Suárez-Vértiz

“There is something I want you to know and that is that Pedro does not have fans, Pedro has friends. He is the most loving and affectionate audience that I have ever met in an artist. I want to thank everyone for maintaining proper discipline regarding the situation. There were no commotions. They were not disrespectful even once. You are all angels and I am sure that my dad follows the path of each of you. Pedro Martín José María Suárez-Vértiz Alva was and will always be my mentor”he said in an Instagram story.

