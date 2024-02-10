Franco Mastantuono, River's new promise that is becoming more of a reality every dayscored a goal in the 3-0 victory over Excursionistas, for the 32nd final of the Argentine Cup, and became the youngest player to score with the “Millionaire” t-shirt.
The 16-year-old youth debuted in the 1-1 draw against Argentinos Juniors at the Monumental stadium, for matchday 1 of the League Cup, and then started in the match for matchday 2 against Barracas Central, on the Lanús field. , with a 2-0 victory for “Millo” where he had a superlative performance, despite the fact that he could not convert in that match played in La Fortaleza de Lanús.
The talented left-footer scored his first goal at 16 years, 5 months and 24 days against Excursio, exactly the same as Sergio Aguero with the Independiente shirt, and became the youngest player to do so in River Plate, a record that until this moment was held by no less than Javier Saviolawho had scored against Gimnasia in Jujuy when he was 16 years, 10 months and 7 days old.
Who completes the podium is Lucas Ocamposborn on 7/11/1994, who on 08/20/2011 scored against Independiente Rivadavia in the B Nacional at the age of 17 years, 1 month and 9 days, and surpasses Daniel “Keko” Villalba by just over a month , who scored against Chacarita in 2009 at the age of 17 years, 2 months and 24 days.
What players are still on the list? Fernando Cavenaghi, Juan Carlos Sarnari, Maximiliano López, Adolfo Pedernera, Oscar Mas and Carlos Tapia are part of the Top Ten, and then in 13th place a player who currently wears the “Banda” shirt appears again, such as Agustín Ruberto, who did score against Barracas Central at 18 years, 0 months and 17 days, and scored again in the match against Excursio. We review the updated list.
|
POSITION
|
PLAYER
|
AGE
|
1
|
Franco Mastantuono
|
16 years 5 months 24 days
|
2
|
Javier Saviola
|
16 years 10 months 7 days
|
3
|
Lucas Ocampos
|
17 years 1 months 9 days
|
4
|
Daniel Villalva
|
17 years 2 months 24 days
|
5
|
Fernando Cavenaghi
|
17 years 5 months 13 days
|
6
|
Juan Sarnari
|
17 years 6 months 11 days
|
7
|
Maxi Lopez
|
17 years 7 months 1 days
|
8
|
Adolfo Pedernera
|
17 years 7 months 13 days
|
9
|
Oscar Mas
|
17 years 7 months 30 days
|
10
|
Carlos Tapia
|
17 years 8 months 2 days
#Youngest #scorers #River #Plate #history #Mastantuono #history
Leave a Reply