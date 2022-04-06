Coral Gables, Fla. (VIP-WIRE).- “The players arrive in the Major Leagues, getting paid for what they promise to do, shortly after, they get paid for what they are doing; and finally, they are paid for what they have already done”… JV-

Like every Wednesday, today is Mail Day. Please, send your name and the town or city from where you write.

Lisandro Peñaranda B. from Hermosillo, asks…: “When was the first elevation to the Hall of Fame, what have been the years with the highest and lowest elevations by journalists?”

Friend “Going”…: In 1936 the inmates of the Hall of Fame began to be elected, and the first elevation was in 1939, because that was when they finished building the Cooperstown mansion. And in 2006, 18 rose, more than ever. 17 were for the Veterans Committees and the Negro Leagues, plus Bruce Sutter for the journalists. The lowest number in an election by journalists has been zero, none, desert, eight times, 1940, 1941, 1943, 1951, 1958, 1960, 1965 and 2001.

Joe Simpson from the Bronx asks…: “Why are you the only baseball journalist answering questions from us, the readers? I don’t know any other, neither in Spanish nor in English”.

Friend “Yoelo”…: We will have to ask the other journalists

Isidro Inzunza, from Los Mochis, asks…: “Who were the oldest and youngest bigleaguers when they hit their first home run?”

Friend “Chiro”…: The oldest, Bartolo Colón, from Quisqueyano, at 42 years and 349 days, in 2016, with the Mets; the youngest, Tommy Brown, 17 years and 257 days, in 1944, with the Dodgers.

Gilberto Ruedas M. from Mérida, Yucatán, asks…: “Why do veteran journalists praise Joe Cronin so much?

Friend “Gil”…: Because he was extraordinary in baseball. One of the best shortstops for 20 years, between 1926 and 1945, with Pirates, Senators and Red Sox; player manager from 1933 to 1945, and managed until 1947. Notable driver. Elevated to the Hall of Fame in 1956.

Connie Mack said about Cronin…: “There has been no better racing tug. I get the impression that he feels bad when he sees runners on base, and that’s why he drives them. As long as there’s someone on base, let Cronin hit instead of everyone else.”

In addition, he was general manager, President of the American League, member of the Board of Directors of the Hall of Fame and of the Election Committee via Veterans. In 1999 he was included in the Team of the 20th Century.