The million did not bring luck to all lottery winners. (symbol photo) © Rolf Kremming/Imago

A young woman hits the lottery jackpot, but now she is urgently warning other lottery fans.

Kassel – at the Lottery (6out of 49) Winning is a dream for many. For one or the other, this wish becomes a reality. That’s how a person became Kassel district became a lottery millionaire a few months ago. And also internationally, a few lucky players hit the jackpot again and again. A lottery player and mother-to-be even quickly filled out her winning ticket shortly before giving birth.

But money doesn’t always bring happiness. At least one young woman is convinced of that. She gives insights into her life after winning the lottery and warns urgently. This is reported by hna.de.

Lottery winner speaks plainly: “I wouldn’t wish it on anyone”

In the tv show dr Phil in the US Jane Park spoke up. She won a million pounds in the Euromillions lottery at the tender age of 17. But what has happened since “I wouldn’t wish it on anyone,” she admits.

But what happened? After winning, the young woman from Great Britain decides not to save the money or invest in a house. Instead, she invested in her body. She says she suffered from her appearance for a long time and winning gave her the opportunity to change that. But the consequences were devastating.

“I almost died,” she explains on the TV show. After cosmetic surgery, she contracted severe sepsis and had to stay in the hospital for a long time. “I really thought I was going to die,” she explains.

Young woman becomes lottery winner at 17: Stalkers made her life difficult

But that wasn’t the only problem. Because she was very open about her winnings, she was bombarded with death threats on social media. Many stalkers made life difficult for Jane Park. When asked about this on TV, she emphasizes that she does not regret her cosmetic surgery, but emphasized: “I wish I had never won. I really don’t wish that on anyone.”

She also criticizes that she was actually too young at the time for such a big win. In the meantime, the age for participating in the lottery has been raised. While 16-year-olds were allowed to participate back then, the age limit is now 18 years. Gambling can be addictive. Affected people can find help at the Federal Center for Health Education. (slo)