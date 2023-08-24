In an act of bravery, a 21-year-old girl was brutally stabbed more than 100 times while trying to defend his mother from an attack in the city of Seattle, Washington, United States.

The horrifying incident took place in the early hours of August 7, shocking local residents and prompting a call for action from the authorities.

According to the local media ‘KOMO News’, Nghiep Kein Chau, 54, faces first-degree murder charges after he allegedly stabbed his 21-year-old stepdaughter Angelina Tran more than a hundred times.

The tragic event took place on August 7 at a residence in Beacon Hill, when the young woman tried to defend her mother.

How did the events happen?

According to the authorities, the incident originated from an intense argument between Linh Tran and her husband, Nghiep Kein Chauinside your residence.

After a word exchange, around 4:55 am on Monday, August 7, 2023, the man began to physically assault his wife, Linh Tran. The alert to the authorities was immediately activated, since the attack was captured by closed circuit television cameras.

In that instant, Angelina woke up and headed towards the place where her mother was being attacked and bravely, he stepped between his mother and stepfather to try to stop the assault. Despite his effort, the man’s attacks did not subside, and he continued to hit uncontrollably, no matter which one it was affecting.

In the midst of the confrontation Linh managed to free herself to seek help.while Angelina clung to Chau’s body to stop her from chasing her mother towards the exit.

In a state of rage, the man grabbed his stepdaughter and dragged her into the kitchenwhere he proceeded to repeatedly stab her with a knife in a tragic and brutal act.

Despite her injuries, the young woman tried to escape, but the man continued the attack while she was on the floor of the house, even after ending his life.

Seattle police respond to a fatal stabbing in the 5300 block of 31st Avenue South in the city's Beacon Hill neighborhood on Monday, August 7, 2023.

What do the authorities say?

The Seattle Police Department has reported that Nghiep Kein Chau, the individual involved in this tragic incident, carried out the attack by stabbing Angelina Tran a minimum of 107 times.

About 15 minutes after authorities were alerted to the altercation, a police patrol arrived at the scene and found Chau holding the kitchen knife. Immediately, he was ordered to release him and he was detained by the police. Local media reported that he was taken into police custody and booked into the King County Jail.

Nghiep Kein Chau, He now faces a $5 million bail.with an arraignment date scheduled for August 31, 2023 in King County Superior Court.

Along with the bail request, prosecutors asked the court implement a no contact order due to domestic violencein relation to Linh Tran.

Linh Tran and Nghiep Kein Chau formalized their marriage last year, after having been in a relationship for 18 years. On the other hand, Angelina, who unfortunately lost her life in this tragic event, was about to finish her studies at the University of Washington.

Loved Ones Pay Tribute to Angelina Tran

In order to honor the memory of Angelina Tran, her family and friends They have set up a fundraising campaign on the GoFundMe platform.

Funds raised will go to the Asian Pacific National Center on Aging, a cause Angelina passionately supported as she neared the end of her studies at the University of Washington.

The online petition highlights that supporting this cause is a way to keep alive the legacy of compassion and care that Angelina represented.

