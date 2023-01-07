A woman in Texas, United States, was kidnapped, beaten and tortured for five dayssince Christmas night, by a man she met through the dating app Bumble.

The assailant was identified as 21-year-old Zachary Kent Mills, who was arrested and charged with aggravated kidnapping after the young woman managed to escape from her apartment.

He immediately started physically assaulting her and wouldn’t let her leave the residence.

According to authorities, on December 24, Mills picked up the woman, identified only as JW, after matching on the app and took her to her apartment, where they would have started a romantic date. Once in the apartment, the man tried to have sex with the woman, but she refused.

“He immediately began physically assaulting her and would not let her leave the residence,” court records state. The woman also told authorities that when Mills got tired of hitting her with a “clenched fist,” she would “take a screwdriver from her and hit her with the handle.”

After five days of captivity, in which the victim claims that Mills did not provide her with water or food, the young woman was able to escape from the apartment and came to his father’s house.

The man was released on a $50,000 bond.

The police report indicates that when the woman was interviewed by the authorities, her injuries included “severe bruising to both eyes, bite marks and cuts to both her throat and nose, and severe bruisings” on most of his body.

Although the man was arrested on December 30 and sent to jail the following day, the ‘NBC News’ chain reports that he was released on Monday, January 2 with a $50,000 bail (243 million pesos).

Mills’ attorney, Chris Denuna, told local media Wednesday that his client has no criminal record and is not a flight risk.

While the authorities’ investigation progresses, the man must use a GPS tracker, maintain house arrest and respect a restraining order from the alleged victim.

What did Bumble say?

As for the famous dating application Bumble, it ruled on the case and told the Houston outlet ‘KPRC’: “We are shocked and saddened to learn of this horrible crime. We blocked this member as soon as we found out about this situation and in accordance with our Community Guidelines. We also have a dedicated law enforcement team available to respond to any law enforcement requests as needed.”

