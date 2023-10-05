Activists have accused Iran’s morality police of beating a girl for not wearing a hijab and released a photograph purportedly showing her in a coma.

Armita Geravand, 16, collapsed after boarding a Tehran metro train at Shohada station last Sunday, October 1.

Authorities said the minor had fainted and published security camera images showing her being carried unconscious from the train.

But Human rights group Hengaw alleged that the minor was subjected to “serious physical assault” by agents of the moral police, who are responsible for enforcing the dress code that governs the country.

The Activists said Armita was being treated at Tehran’s Fajr hospital under tight security. and that the phones of all his family members had been confiscated.

On Monday, authorities briefly detained a Sharq newspaper journalist who went to the hospital to report on the case.

The complaint

Sources at Hengaw, which focuses its work on Iran’s Kurdish ethnic minority, said on Tuesday afternoon that Armita lived in Tehran but is originally from the predominantly Kurdish western province of Kermanshah.

“[Ella] was physically attacked by authorities at Shohada station… for what they perceived as a breach of the ‘hijab‘mandatory,’ they added. ‘As a result, she suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital.’

Two prominent human rights activists also told the Reuters news agency that there was a confrontation with officers enforcing the strict dress code.

Meanwhile, Amsterdam-based Radio Zamaneh cited an anonymous source as claiming that the teenager was “pushed by hijab enforcers” after she boarded the train without a headscarf and that she “hit her head on a iron post”.

On Tuesday night, Hengaw posted a photo of Armita unconscious in the hospital on the social network X.

The image, whose authenticity has not been verified by the BBC, shows a short-haired girl lying face up on a bed with her head bandaged and connected to what appears to be a breathing tube.

“An accident”

The human rights group also said it had received information indicating that Armita’s parents had been interviewed by state news agency IRNA “in the presence of high-ranking security agents under considerable pressure at the hospital.”

IRNA quoted Armita’s mother as saying that they had seen the security camera footage and accepted that what happened on Sunday was an “accident.”

“I think my daughter’s blood pressure went down, I’m not very sure, I think they said her blood pressure went down,” says her mother in a clearly edited video that was published by IRNA.

Tehran Metro General Director Masood Dorosti also denied that there was “any verbal or physical conflict” between Armita and “subway passengers or staff.”

“Some rumors about a confrontation with metro agents… are not true and security camera footage refutes this claim,” he told IRNA.

The footage reportedly shows Armita, with her hair uncovered, walking towards a train on the platform with two other girls.

Moments later, one of the girls exits the train and bows.

She and several other passengers are then seen carrying the unconscious Armita by the arms and legs before laying her on the platform.

Outrage in Iran

Some people have pointed out on social networks that the video published by the authorities only showed the platform and not the interior of the train. Images of the entrance to the station, which is where the use of hijabs is controlled, were also not published.

The case of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old Kurdish woman who died in custody in September 2022 after being detained by the morality police in Tehran for allegedly wearing her hijab “improperly”, has also been recalled.

Witnesses said officers beat her, but authorities attributed her death to pre-existing medical conditions.

A security camera video showing Amini collapsing in a detention center and a photo of her in hospital angered many Iranians, and anti-government protests broke out across the country when she died after three days in a coma.

As a result of these protests, hundreds of people have died and thousands more have been detained in a violent crackdown by security forces.

A year after Mahsa Amini’s death, protests have largely subsided. But sporadic protests still occur and many girls and women have stopped covering their hair in public, openly defying the dress code.