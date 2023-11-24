Home page politics

From: Tobias Utz

There will be elections in Russia next year, and Putin’s re-election is certain: a young woman wants to take on him.

Moscow – The brave woman who decided to stand up to the current government is Ekaterina Duntsova: a young journalist who wants to become President of Russia. Duntsova represents the exact opposite of what she is for Vladimir Putin is standing – she is young, female and strives for democracy in Russia. A dangerous undertaking.

Duntsova announced her upcoming candidacy Telegram to: “Today I share with you an important decision that has been brewing in my heart for a long time. Because I love our country, because I want Russia to be a democratic, prosperous and peaceful state. And now our country is moving in a completely different direction: away from rights and freedoms, away from love and peace, away from a beautiful future.”

Duntsova risks her freedom: Putin is watching her possible competitor

Duntsova is clearly well aware of the risks she is taking. She provocatively put the word “choice” in quotation marks in a statement. In doing so, she was probably alluding to the lack of conditions for a truly free and fair election in Russia. The country always ranks at the bottom of common democracy indices. In 2022, democracy in Russia was restricted more than in any other country. The authors of, for example, come to this conclusion “Democracy Index 2022” of the British magazine The Economist. The fate of Alexei Navalny, Putin’s prominent opponent, who was poisoned and thrown in prison when he wanted to run against Putin, is a clear warning signal for the young politician. Their chances of success are slim, especially if Putin decides to run again, which is very likely. According to insiders, Putin has a clear goal.

Ekaterina Duntsova (l.) wants to run against Vladimir Putin (r.) in the 2024 presidential election in Russia. © Photos: Telegram / s/Duntsova (screenshot); Pavel Bednyakov / Pool Sputnik Kremlin / AP / dpa | Montage: IPPEN.MEDIA

Duntsova is 40 years old, a single mother of three children and was born in Krasnoyarsk, in deepest Siberia. She studied law and television journalism and has already served as a member of the local government. She also coordinates local search and rescue teams, according to Putin’s rival’s homepage.

Repression in Russia: Putin’s rival interrogated by public prosecutor

Just days after her announcement, Duntsova was summoned by the prosecutor’s office, specifically to discuss the wording of her announcement. Despite their carefully chosen words to comply with Russia’s strict censorship laws, which include labeling the invasion of Ukraine as “Ukraine war” ban, Duntsova was asked to discuss her campaign and her stance on Russia’s actions in Ukraine. To officially run for president, Duntsova must collect a total of 300,000 signatures and gather 500 supporters in one place. Only then will her candidacy for the 2024 presidential election be official.

Despite the enormous challenges, Duntsova appears determined to topple Putin. Duntsova has stated several times that she is not afraid because her family and loved ones support her. “I understand that many want to wait and see at the moment […] but we have to act […] Let’s at least try!!, she emphasized in a recent statement that referred to the “election” in Russia. (do)

Machine assistance was used for this article written by the editorial team. The article was carefully checked by editor Tobias Utz before publication.