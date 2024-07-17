Home page World

A young British woman received a rare cancer diagnosis (symbol image). © IMAGO / VectorFusionArt

A routine procedure that changed everything: doctors discovered a particularly rare type of cancer in a young British woman while removing a cyst.

Sussex – Last year, 39-year-old British woman Faye Louise complained of severe stomach pains. At first she thought the pain was menstrual cramps. But doctors eventually diagnosed a rare type of cancer called pseudomyxoma peritonei. Doctors had to remove eight organs in an eleven-hour operation to save Faye Louise’s life.

Pseudomyxoma peritonei: British woman receives rare cancer diagnosis – and survives thanks to marathon surgery

Originally, Faye Louise was only supposed to have a cyst removed from her ovary. During the routine operation, however, doctors discovered a slowly growing tumor on her appendix. A biopsy was required for an accurate diagnosis, but the results apparently took six weeks to come back. During this time, Faye Louise was already planning her own funeral, as she reported on the cancer support platform The Patient Story reports. When the diagnosis was made, it was clear that it was the extremely rare Illness Pseudomyxoma peritonei.

This type of cancer is estimated to affect only one in a million people per year. Tumor cells in the appendix, colon or ovaries produce a mucous-like substance that spreads into the abdomen and can form further tumors. In order to survive, Faye Louise underwent an eleven-hour operation that she describes as the “mother of all operations”. Eight of her organs were removed and chemotherapy was administered directly in the abdomen. At the end, she wrote on Instagram relieved: “I have lost several organs, but none Cancer more.”

Life after diagnosis: Why Faye Louise goes public

With her story, Faye Louise wants to encourage other sufferers and show them that even in seemingly hopeless situations, a positive outcome is possible. That is why the young Briton is going public with her illness. “If you have not heard the word ‘cancer’ as a diagnosis yourself, it is difficult to imagine how you feel when you hear these words,” says the 39-year-old on The Patient Story“It’s like the ceiling is collapsing on you.” Faye advises people who receive a cancer diagnosis themselves: “Never give up hope, because the news that the cancer is gone is the best feeling.”

Cancer is a worldwide problem and also in Germany among the most common causes of deathAlmost half a million people in this country are diagnosed with this disease every year. But a cancer diagnosis does not have to be the end, says Faye. By sharing her story, she also wants to show that cancer patients are “not just a statistic”. The fight is worth it, stresses the Brit. “I appreciate waking up every day and seeing the Flowers or to see the sky. It is the tiny little details that you now really notice.” New scientific findings on treatment methods also give hope in the fight against cancer. For example, a new anti-cancer procedure in which the tumors destroy themselves should.