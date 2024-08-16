Home World

A mother just wanted to spend a holiday in Morocco with her daughter. However, after a visit to a restaurant, the holiday ended fatally for the 18-year-old.

Kassel – The Moroccan capital Rabat is a popular destination for many tourists. 18-year-old Lily K. also wanted to celebrate her good grades there with her mother. However, after visiting a restaurant, she died of an allergic reaction.

Allergic reaction on holiday: Young British woman dies after visiting a restaurant

As, among others, dailymail.co.uk reported that the British student ate chicken and chips in a restaurant during a family holiday in Morocco. Although the restaurant was informed about the daughter’s various allergies, she was apparently given a dish that her body could not process. The 18-year-old was allergic to dairy products, fish, shellfish, sesame and nuts, among other things.

Only a short time after eating, the young woman is said to have felt sick, ran outside and vomited, but was subsequently unable to breathe. Her 56-year-old mother also wanted to leave the restaurant in Rabat (Morocco), but was not allowed to do so, according to the report. Since the mother is said to be Moroccan, there could not have been any communication problems, it was said. The incident occurred on June 19, the last day of their vacation together. A restaurant visitor in Italy also died after eating.

Parents of the deceased British woman report on their daughter’s dramatic death struggle

The father of the 18-year-old Briton also spoke to dailymail.co.uk about the incident. “She developed an itchy throat that developed into nausea, stomach cramps and breathing problems. She used her EpiPen, which she always carried with her,” he said. This is an adrenaline injection that is supposed to help in the event of a severe allergic reaction. The father reported that restaurant staff prevented the panicked mother from leaving the restaurant without paying the bill.

“They kept her from eating for a few minutes, which could have actually saved Lily’s life,” said the father, dismayed. It is not possible to say for sure whether the latter statement is correct. Lily’s mother also blamed the restaurant for her daughter’s death. Her daughter’s plate was said to contain shrimp, to which she was allergic. However, the waiter is said to have said that it was just boiled carrots. Since the ambulance that had been called did not come, she drove her daughter to the hospital herself after the allergic reaction. On the way there, however, the 18-year-old suffered a heart attack and died three days later.

According to her father, Lily’s tragic death still has repercussions. The Moroccan police are investigating the restaurant. However, the deceased’s family has not been informed of the exact status of the investigation. (approx)