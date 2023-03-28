BThree children and three adults were killed in a gun attack at a school in Nashville, Tennessee, on Monday. According to the police, the attacker is a 28-year-old woman who opened fire in the Christian private school in the morning. At first there was talk of a young woman in her teens. The shooter was armed with two assault rifles and a pistol. No details were initially known about the victims. According to the police, the woman is said to have attended the school herself; However, it is still unclear in which year. A car parked nearby provided information about the identity of the person.

Sofia Dreisbach North American political correspondent based in Washington.

According to the website, the Covenant School has about two hundred students from preschool through sixth grade, i.e. between the ages of four and twelve, and 33 teachers. According to the police, the shooter is dead. So far there is no known connection to the school. The attacker was not found in a classroom but in a kind of lobby on the first floor of the school by five officers and finally shot.

It is not yet clear whether the woman had managed to break into the classrooms beforehand. According to police, she entered the building through a side entrance and shot some victims on the way to the first floor. In order to determine the exact course of events, video recordings are currently being viewed, said Don Aaron from the Nashville police force in a first statement at noon.

“Enough is enough”

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre slammed Republicans in Congress after the attack. “Enough is enough,” said Jean-Pierre in Washington. “How many more children have to be murdered before Congressional Republicans act to ban assault weapons, close loopholes on background checks and demand safekeeping of guns?” Something had to be done. President Joe Biden was briefed on the attack. In a reaction to the events in Nashville on Monday afternoon, Jill Biden said that American children “deserve better”.

Gun attacks in schools are not uncommon in the United States. Many schools have elaborate security concepts to ward off such attacks. In one of the deadliest rampages in recent history, a young man shot and killed 19 fourth graders and two teachers at a Texas elementary school last May. For months afterwards, the misconduct of the emergency services was investigated, dozens of whom had stayed in the building for more than an hour without storming the classroom in which the perpetrator had holed himself up with students.

After the attack in Nashville on Monday, police emphasized that only 13 minutes had passed between the attacker entering the school at 10:14 am and her death. The gender of the attacker is highly unusual. According to data from the Washington Post, there have been 376 gun attacks in schools since 1999 – but in only 12 cases the perpetrators were women.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, there have been 129 serious gun attacks, known as mass shootings, in the United States since the beginning of the year. The website counts attacks with at least four dead or injured, excluding the attacker.