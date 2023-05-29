Home page World

The forensics examined the place where the woman’s body was found. © Vifogra/Tiedemann/vifogra/dpa

A seriously injured young man is considered a suspect – and then dies himself in the hospital. What happened in Sauerlach?

Sauerlach – After the death of a young woman in Sauerlach, investigators are puzzled about the background. The 19-year-old was found dead on a dirt road in Sauerlach near Munich on Saturday. According to police, she suffered multiple cuts and stab wounds.

Police found a seriously injured 22-year-old near the body. He had alerted the emergency services and said he had killed someone, a police spokesman said today. According to the information, it took 45 minutes for the police to find the two, and a helicopter was also used in the search. The caller was difficult to understand, probably because of his own serious injuries.

Motive unclear

Police believe he self-inflicted it to take his own life. He stated that on the phone. The murder weapon is a pocket knife with an eight-centimetre-long blade that was found at the crime scene.

The young man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, where he died on Saturday evening. According to initial findings, the investigators ruled out the involvement of a third party.

Even today, the background to the crime was still unclear, as a police spokesman said. It was also unclear how the 19-year-old from the Erding district and the young German from the Deggendorf district were related. The two definitely knew each other, police said.

It was unclear whether they went to Sauerlach together or whether they first met there. There are “references to Sauerlach”. The police initially did not say exactly what they looked like. dpa