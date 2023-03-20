FromMichelle Brey close

Animal wedding companions are not for everyone. A bride forbade her niece to bring a dog – with consequences.

Munich – Your own wedding should be one of the most beautiful days in your life. No wonder that planning down to the smallest detail takes a lot of time and nerves. The choice of guests in particular needs to be carefully considered. If a family member or friend is not invited, it can quickly backfire.

In Great Britain one bride required a 500-word letter as a condition of an invitation. In another case, however, it was the accompaniment of a wedding guest that caused a stir.

Wedding guest with a dog? A bride refused

A dog at a wedding? For some this may sound unusual, for others it is self-evident. After all, the faithful four-legged friends are part of the family for many people. However, one bride didn’t find the idea of ​​a dog at her wedding particularly appealing.

Like the bride’s niece on the platform Reddit reported in detail, she had received an invitation to the marriage. A big celebration with almost 100 guests was planned. Not a nice thought for her, as she explained. Because she feels uncomfortable in large crowds. The reason for this is anxiety. In such moments, her dog calms her down. So it seemed natural for her to take her faithful companion to the wedding. Her aunt, however, did not agree at all.

Bride is strictly against dog as wedding guest – niece makes tough decision

“My aunt knows about my dog ​​and how much he helps me,” the bride’s niece wrote on the platform. But when asked if it would be okay to bring the animal, the aunt said no. After all, she doesn’t know how the dog reacts to the people there. “I told her my dog ​​was good and that he was good with people, but she kept saying she didn’t want him there,” the woman continued.

In the end she had no choice but to decline the invitation to the wedding. The advice from her aunt that she had to get used to being without the dog in company probably finished the niece off.

Another bride was upset by her would-be mother-in-law's behavior. She was allowed to be there when she was looking for a wedding dress and took advantage of it right away.