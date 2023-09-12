Home page World

Being betrayed by true love is painful. What a young woman then had to experience is astounding.

Cologne – You usually remember your first great love, your first boyfriend or girlfriend for a lifetime. The memories are not always positive. As in the case of Lisa B., (name changed). In an interview with the television station RTL she tells her incredible story. A case from Italy where the groom met his fiancée is also unbelievable exposed as a cheater at the wedding.

Young woman is cheated on by her boyfriend with her mother

Lisa, who is now 36 years old, was in a relationship between the ages of 16 and 19 – with her first boyfriend. Despite being in love, she still had a strange feeling that she didn’t question at first. “Since it was my first relationship, I didn’t really know what was right and what was wrong. I was young and naive and just dismissed it as a pipe dream. But my gut feeling never really went away,” says the affected person in an interview with RTL. Her feeling told her that something wasn’t right here.

It later turned out that her gut feeling was right: of the three years of relationship, her ex-boyfriend cheated on Lisa B. for a whole year. And not with just anyone, but with her own mother. The shock was deep. “Somehow I suspected it. They got along very well – too well in my opinion. Most of the time they agreed and were against me. And there were looks between the two of them that I found strange,” Lisa reflects in the interview.

Supposedly great love: boyfriend leads a double life for a long time

She also thought a lot back then, was suspicious and kept wondering whether there was something going on between the two of them. But the fact that her boyfriend and her mother could have fun together behind her back seemed too absurd to her. The situation became even worse because Lisa was completing her training as a bakery saleswoman at the time. Her mother and her boyfriend at the time were unemployed. When Lisa left the house in the morning, the two of them stayed home together. Thoughts like “Is something going on? Does mom give him what he doesn’t get from me?” accompanied them every day. “At some point I couldn’t take it anymore.”

She called in sick and went back home. But: She didn’t catch them cheating. Was it all just a fantasy?

It would be a while before the affair came to light. It was only long after the separation that Lisa found a letter from her mother to her boyfriend at the time in the mailbox. At this point she was already in a new relationship and was therefore no longer as emotionally involved. “It left me surprisingly cold at first,” says the 36-year-old. There was initially a long period of silence between her and her ex-boyfriend until they were in sporadic contact again via Facebook. “He asked me if I had found the letter from back then,” said the young woman.

Affair in her own family: mother denies guilt

This means that the letter that was found actually came from him and not her mother. Maybe an act of guilty conscience? When Lisa confronted the cheater, he replied again by letter and explained that her mother had given him what he didn’t get from Lisa. Ouch. In addition, his mother would have put pressure on him to blow the whistle on the whole affair if he said a word about it. “He got scared,” says Lisa.

While she was able to put her relationship with her ex-boyfriend behind her long ago, the affair still influenced her relationship with her mother to this day. The injuries and the breach of trust run deep. To this day, the mother has not apologized. When Lisa confronted her about everything, the mother turned the tables: “Her only reaction was to be angry and disappointed that I believed my ex-boyfriend more than her.”

Betrayed by two trusted people

The topic is kept silent. The mother-daughter relationship was already strained, says Lisa. “She wasn’t really a mother to me anyway. Yes, she was there and looked after us – but I don’t know love, closeness or affection from her.” Despite the traumatic experience, she introduced subsequent partners to her mother, but she will never forget the betrayal.

