From: Jennifer Lanzinger

Belgian Celine Cremer suddenly disappeared while on vacation in Australia. Now the police have found her car. © Tasmania Police/Montage

There has been no trace of tourist Céline Cremer in Australia since mid-June. The local police have now released a statement about the missing Belgian.

Tarkine/Australia – There has been no trace of a young woman from Belgium for around two weeks. Céline Cremer has been missing in a rainforest in Tasmania, Australia, since June 17. As the local police said on Thursday, June 29, the police are currently very concerned about the young tourist. Accordingly, the 31-year-old has little chance of survival in the wild.

Young woman from Belgium disappears without a trace while on vacation – local police are looking for Celine Cremer

Céline Cremer was last seen on Saturday 17 June in a small town in northwest Tasmania. On Monday, June 26, the young woman’s car was found in a parking lot in the Tarkine Rainforest. As the police further explain, it is believed that the white Honda had been there for at least nine days at this point. Céline Cremer is out and about with equipment for an easy walk. If the young tourist from Belgium actually disappeared into the wilderness, the vacationer has almost no chance of surviving. As the police further explain, the Australian winter on the island off the southern tip of Australia is quite cold.

Search operations, including those using drones and helicopters, have so far been unsuccessful and have also been hampered by bad weather. Nighttime temperatures in the Tarkine region fell to freezing point this week, with rain and snow falling. “The weather conditions of the past few days have been challenging,” said police officer Anthea Maingay. According to medical experts, these conditions in the wild are probably “not to be survived alive”. It is currently not possible to say with absolute certainty whether Céline Cremer actually disappeared into the wild.

Céline Cremer was last seen in mid-June, the police have now commented again. © Tasmania Police

Backpacker missing: Police publish new details about the disappearance of Celine Cremer

While the search for Cremer will continue, “we are dealing with extremely dense bushland and the difficult weather conditions are expected to worsen in the coming days,” Maingay added.

The sister of the missing backpacker addresses the public via social media. With a photo of her sister, the Belgian is hoping for clues about the disappearance of Celine Cremer. As the local police explained in a statement on Thursday, the hiking trail will remain temporarily closed to the public.

