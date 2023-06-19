Kayla Lovdahl, an 18-year-old American girl, has filed a lawsuit against Kaiser Foundation Hospitals and four of its doctors, alleging that the institution pressured it to undergo a double mastectomy when she was just 13 years olddue to a “mistaken belief” that he was transgender.

The lawsuit, filed this week in California state court, accuses the defendants of seeking financial gain at the expense of Kayla’s health and well-being.

According to the filed document, the doctors involved provided Kayla with prescriptions and allowed her Emotions and the confusion of his age dictated the treatment he would receive.

Kayla’s parents, puzzled by their daughter’s declaration of feeling like a man, sought medical help. However, based on demand, professionals quickly Kayla was diagnosed as transgender after being exposed to influences from “influencers” on the Internet.

At age 12, Kayla began taking hormone blockers and testosterone without proper psychological evaluation, the document alleges.

The lawsuit also reveals that doctors expressed concerns about potential surgeries to Kayla’s parents, and reportedly told them, “It’s better to have a living son than a dead daughter.”

In addition, it is denounced that everythingThe transition assessment process took only 75 minutes and this procedure is described as an “ideological medical abuse and for profit.”

As a result of the double mastectomy performed within six months, Kayla now faces deep physical and emotional wounds, and experiences severe regrets.

The lawsuit argues that there is no other area of ​​medicine in which physicians would surgically remove a healthy part of the body and intentionally induce a disease state based solely on the wishes of a young adolescent patient.

The lawsuit filed by Kayla Lovdahl sheds light on ethical and medical liability issues in the treatment of underage patients with gender dysphoria.

As the judicial process unfolds, it is expected that there will be a broader debate about medical decision-making in similar cases and the importance of a thorough psychological evaluation before any irreversible procedure.

Kaiser Foundation Hospitals has not issued any official comment on the lawsuit as of yet. The case is expected to be closely watched by medical ethicists and patient rights advocates.