Home page World

From: Frederic Rist

Split

In Spain, a young walker was attacked and fatally injured by a pack of dogs. The owner faces charges of negligent homicide.

Zamora – “Mom, Mom, the dogs are coming” – these are said to have been the last words of a young walker in Spain. Shortly afterwards, the 27-year-old Spanish woman was attacked and killed by a pack of dogs.

The tragic incident recently occurred in the Spanish province of Zamora. During the attack, the Spanish woman was on the phone with her mother, who had to listen helplessly on the phone as her daughter was bitten to death.

In Spain, a young woman was attacked and bitten to death by a pack of dogs. Three mastiffs were also involved in the fatal attack. (Symbolic image) © IMAGO/imageBROKER/FLPA / Ignacio Yufera

Five herding dogs were identified – the owner faces charges of negligent homicide

In a panic, the mother tried to call for help. But the ambulance came too late. The herding dogs, which were actually traveling with sheep, attacked the woman for reasons that are still unclear. “With dogs that size, she had no chance of escaping,” David Garcia Montes, mayor of the municipality of Roales del Pan in Zamora, told local media. A three-day mourning was declared in the town. Just at the beginning of the year, a woman in Waldkraiburg was bitten in the face by a dog and seriously injured.

The Spanish police have now started investigations. Veterinarians were able to identify the dogs. According to the Spanish newspaper El Mundo These are apparently five herding dogs, including three mastiffs and two hunting dogs, which were originally kept on a sheep farm. The owner was reportedly not present during the incident. However, the authorities were able to locate him afterwards. He now faces charges of negligent homicide. Further investigations are still underway.

You can find more news in our brand new Merkur.de app, now in an improved design with more personalization functions. Directly for download, Here you will find more information. Are you an enthusiastic user of WhatsApp? Merkur.de will now keep you up to date via a new Whatsapp channel. Here we go straight to the canal. (fr)